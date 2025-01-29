Lexie Hull and Kate Martin Join Athleta’s Power of She Collective

Following their recent Unrivaled match up, Hull and Martin join Athleta in celebrating the transformative power of women inspiring women and girls to move

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athleta, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) company and leading women's performance activewear brand, is adding to its Power of She Collective WNBA and Unrivaled league stars, Lexie Hull and Kate Martin. Amid the explosive growth of women's sports — marked by the WNBA's highest viewership and attendance in over 20 years and the launch of the Unrivaled league — Lexie and Kate join current WNBA player Monique Billings in empowering and supporting the next generation of female athletes.

"At Athleta, we're committed not only to delivering innovative products for women but also to fostering a community built on the belief that powerful women move women forward," said Chris Blakeslee, CEO of Athleta. "Lexie and Kate are not only exceptional athletes but also remarkable women, and as a brand that champions the whole athlete, we're proud to welcome them to our Power of She Collective."

Athleta has partnered with the Greater Miami chapter of Girls Inc ., a national organization that offers programming and mentorship to help girls overcome unique challenges and develop into strong, confident global leaders. As part of this collaboration, Athleta hosted local youth at the January 27th Unrivaled match, where Hull and Martin's teams faced off for the first time this season providing girls with the opportunity to witness these women in action. Additionally, the brand made a donation to Girls Inc. which will fund free high quality after school and summer programs for girls in low-income communities in Miami.

"I know first-hand the positive impact an uplifting and supportive community has on athletic performance and am grateful to be part of one that is helping the next generation of female athletes succeed," said Lexie Hull.

Athleta began the Power of She Collective in 2023 to deepen its relationship with female athletes at every stage of their careers and further build on its mission of inspiring women and girls through movement. Hull and Martin will partner with Athleta to influence product innovations, access personal and professional mentorship opportunities, and participate in the brand's Power of She impact programs. They will also work alongside fellow brand ambassadors including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Natalie Coughlin, Brenna Huckaby and more.

"It's an honor to join the Power of She Collective alongside such an incredible group of athletes who are advancing both women's sports and female empowerment," says Kate Martin. "I'm looking forward to working with Athleta to help elevate and recognize female athletes in the way they truly deserve."

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a purpose of inspiring and empowering women and girls to find confidence, strength, and wellbeing through movement. Athleta's versatile performance apparel is designed for women by women, with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features into their products to support women across their entire lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and recovery. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GAP), Athleta apparel is available at over 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

About Girls Inc. of Greater Miami:

Girls Inc. of Greater Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Serving over 250 girls annually, Girls Inc. Miami provides year-round, research-based programs that empower girls to excel academically, develop critical life skills, and become confident leaders in their communities. From STEM education and arts enrichment to life skills and physical fitness, Girls Inc. Miami offers 600 hours of high-quality programming each year designed to equip girls to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.

Through strategic partnerships and community support, Girls Inc. Miami is expanding its impact in Miami-Dade, including introducing middle school speech and debate programs and high school workforce development initiatives. With a focus on equity and opportunity, Girls Inc. Miami is committed to creating a brighter, more inclusive future for the next generation of female leaders. To learn more, visit www.girlsincmiami.org or follow @girlsincmiami on social media.

