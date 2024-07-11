Athleta Ignites 'Power of She' Community This Summer, Celebrating Game Changers in Women's Sports

"We're dedicated to centering this purpose-led performance brand—designed by women for women—on the authentic strengths that define Athleta: our culturally relevant purpose, innovative products, and compelling consumer experiences," said Ilona Aman, CMO of Athleta. "Our Power of She platform, a community-driven initiative that emphasizes the strength and unity of women, is more relevant than ever. Partnering with game-changing women like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky and celebrating the Best College Athlete Women's Sports nominees, truly embodies our purpose to move the world forward by igniting the Power of She within all of us."

ESPYS SPONSORSHIP

Athleta, an official ESPYS sponsor, will present the award for Best College Athlete Women's Sports, celebrating the achievements of women who have changed the game at a collegiate level this year. The nominees include Haleigh Bryant (LSU Gymnastics), Caitlin Clark (University of Iowa Basketball), Sarah Franklin (Wisconsin Basketball), and Izzy Scane (Northwestern Lacrosse), with the award to be announced on July 11.

The brand also hosted a luncheon with ESPN and the 2024 ESPYS the day before the awards show. The intimate event was co-hosted by actress, activist, and Angel City FC investor Sophia Bush, and ESPN multimedia journalist and WSF trustee Ari Chambers. It featured inspiring conversations with select nominees for this year's Best College Athlete Women's Sports award and Power of She Collective member, gold medal para snowboarder and 2024 ESPYS nominee, Brenna Huckaby.

AD CAMPAIGN

The ESPYS sponsorship follows a new ad campaign from Athleta featuring long-standing brand partner and one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles. The campaign marks Athleta's first national linear TV buy and showcases Biles performing gravity-defying moves in the brand's signature performance product, inviting women and girls to unlock their unique power. The campaign also includes social and out-of-home ads featuring Biles and Athleta partner Katie Ledecky, the world's most decorated swimmer.

POWER OF SHE POSTCARD IN-STORE ACTIVATION

The Power of She community supports and empowers women and girls. Athleta is celebrating game changers like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky by inviting consumers to visit Athleta stores and write postcards of admiration to these athletes or other influential women or girls in their lives. This initiative recognizes that game changers aren't just elite athletes but also coaches, mentors, parents, and friends. For each postcard collected, Athleta will donate $1 to The Power of She Fund.

PARIS AND U.S. ACTIVATIONS

In Paris, Athleta will lead and facilitate the global "Power of She" conversation as it hosts a private content creation activation in the heart of the Marais district. This will include events and gatherings to celebrate women who are changing the game not only in sports but across fashion, lifestyle, marketing, and culture. Through new and existing partnerships and exclusive programming, the space will amplify and elevate the stories of these unique game changers.

Stateside, the brand will host a series of 'Power of She' workout events in nine key markets, inviting women and girls to come together and unlock their own unique power. Driving a sense of community, the workout series will take place in Athleta stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Scottsdale, Minneapolis, and New York. Additionally, Los Angeles and Miami will have larger event moments in impactful venues where demand for our experiential touch points is high.

"We believe our customers will be inspired by these iconic women this summer as they break records and change the game, " said Aman. "When they are ready to ignite their power and find their movement, we have the performance-driven, trend-right product to help start or continue their journey in building strength and confidence."

To mark the moment, Athleta is donating $100,000 to WSF, a nonprofit organization celebrating 50 years of changing the game. As part of its long legacy and impact, WSF partnered with Athleta to launch The Power of She Fund in 2020. Since then, The Fund has helped close to 50,000 women and girls overcome barriers to unlocking their power.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a purpose of inspiring and empowering women and girls to find confidence, strength, and belonging through movement. Athleta's versatile performance apparel is designed for women by women, with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its product offering to support women's active lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and recovery. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance product in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

