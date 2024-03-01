Athleta Partners with Katie Ledecky, the World's Most Decorated Female Swimmer, as Newest Member of its Power of She Collective

"I've long admired Athleta for recognizing and authentically supporting female athletes' individual and collective strengths, and that's why I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that has values that align with mine. I'm looking forward to being part of something that inspires me on a personal level," said Ledecky. "Athleta has a history of supporting athletes holistically, which resonates with me. I'm more than my sport, and I know firsthand how harnessing the ethos of Athleta's Power of She platform can help empower women and girls."

Athleta's purpose-driven partnership philosophy, pioneered when the brand signed Allyson Felix in 2019 and Simone Biles in 2021, is grounded in shared values and dedicated to creating impact—going beyond logo placement to support athletes holistically in and out of their respective sports. Athleta launched the Power of She Collective in 2023 to deepen its relationship with athletes at all stages of their careers. The Power of She Collective members have a unique seat at the table to influence innovative performance product, access personal and professional mentorship opportunities and participate in the brand's Power of She impact programs. Current Collective partners include Mariah Bell (Figure Skating), Monique Billings (Basketball), Natalie Coughlin (Swimming), Brenna Huckaby (Paralympic Snowboarding), Jesse "Flex" Labreck (American Ninja Warrior), Jessica Mendoza (Softball), Monica Puig (Tennis), Heather O'Reilly (Soccer), Albane Valenzuela (Golf), Winter Vinecki (Freestyle Aerial Skiing) and Katie Zaferes (Triathlon) in addition to Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time with a combined 37 World and Olympic medals.

"Athleta has always embraced authentic partnerships with exceptional women who not only shine in their respect sports, but also share our brand commitment to inspire women and girls through movement," said Chris Blakeslee, president and CEO, Athleta. "Passionate about philanthropy and a leading role model for girls, Katie is the perfect addition to the Athleta Power of She Collective family, and we're thrilled to support her efforts to expand youth access to sports."

Throughout the duration of her deal, Ledecky will serve as an advisor to Athleta's impact platform, The Power of She Fund, which supports organizations aligned with the brand's mission. She will also participate in product wear testing to drive best-in-class performance across Athleta's assortment, wear Athleta as her trusted performance apparel brand outside of the pool and appear in key Athleta campaigns.

Athleta Debuts New Find Your Movement Campaign

Today, Athleta also unveils a new, multi-chapter brand campaign, Find Your Movement, a rally cry of Athleta's values, purpose, and role in this world – championing and celebrating the power and joy of movement, in any form.

"Find Your Movement is Athleta's empowering anthem in perpetuity to women and young girls to strive for balance and build confidence through movement," said Julia Leach, Chief Creative Officer, Athleta. "Introducing Find Your Movement on the first day of Women's History Month is incredibly fitting since the campaign features powerful female athletes and role models who continue to break barriers and make history both in and out of their respective sports alongside women and girls from all walks of life who move in their own ways."

Ledecky as well as other Power of She Collective members will be predominantly featured in various chapters of the campaign.

For more information, visit www.athleta.com and follow Athleta on social media via Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.



About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a purpose of inspiring and empowering women and girls to find confidence, strength, and wellbeing through movement. Athleta's versatile performance apparel is designed for women by women, with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and recovery. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

SOURCE Athleta