Athleta Reimagines Performance Product with the Debut of Revolutionary Train Collection

News provided by

Athleta

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Engineered with Proprietary PowerMove Fabric, the Game Changing Collection Empowers Women through High-Intensity Movement

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Athleta, a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), ushered in a new era of unparalleled performance technology with the debut of its new Train Collection. A brand rooted in performance and innovation, its new 8-piece collection is the culmination of more than three years of rigorous, comprehensive wear tests with a range of women including elite professional athletes and everyday consumers. Athleta also executed extensive third-party lab tests to perfect the fit and design-- including shape retention, strength, pilling, snagging, breathability and wicking. The result is a high-performance training assortment that empowers women through their most intense workouts.

Central to the Train Collection is the debut of PowerMove, a proprietary high-performance fabric crafted with recycled polyester, derived from post-consumer plastic bottles to lessen environmental impact. PowerMove boasts an interlock construction that provides a sleek sensation with optimal coverage, supportive stretch, and weight. PowerMove is constructed using a fine 50-gauge double knit machine to create an ultra-light, breathable and quick-drying fabric without sacrificing coverage and durability. PowerMove offers optimal compression featuring both vertical and horizontal compression for a supportive fit. The fabric is cut on the cross grain to give her flexible compression, allowing for more stretch vertically on the body which offers support for explosive movements such as box jumps and burpees.

"Our innovative new Train Collection truly brings to life Athleta's mission to empower women through movement. With this launch, Athleta continues its commitment of creating products for real women with our obsessive attention to every detail," said Casey Schumacher, Senior Director of Design. "We wanted to ensure we created a product she could jump, lift, sweat and move in without distraction."

The Train Collection is anchored by the Interval Tight, which has a unique waistband design that uses an adhesive technology, allowing it to mold to the body and ensure an optimal fit - making it a sleek, comfortable, and high-performance choice for the toughest workouts and beyond. The Train collection will also include the Interval Stash 7/8 Tight, Interval Stash Capri, Interval Stash Short (7-inch), and Interval Jacket, offered in a variety of colors including Black, Dark Lapis Blue, Granite Blue, Iceplant Pink, Aspen Olive, and Bright White.

Serving all her training needs including pre and post workout, the Unstoppable Fleece Assortment, features Flex Fleece, a new, proprietary fabric that's a midweight technical fleece made with recycled polyester fiber and spandex for stretch. The Unstoppable Fleece assortment is comprised of the Unstoppable Full Zip, Unstoppable Quarter Zip Vest and Unstoppable Jogger. It is wicking, quick drying and breathable so pieces can be layered for outdoor training ensuring she can take on anything, anywhere. This assortment is incredibly versatile, providing a supremely comfortable experience before and after the gym with its irresistibly soft and cozy on-body feel.

The Train Collection will be available online and in stores on February 13. All Train Collection pieces range in price from $69 - $135. For more information, visit www.athleta.com.

About Athleta:
A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of igniting a community of active, confident women and girls to realize their true potential. Athleta's versatile premium performance apparel is designed for women with women, with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle—from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

Media contact:
Samantha Hobbs Chulick
[email protected]

SOURCE Athleta

