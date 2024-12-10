Athletic Brewing and Food52 Debut Host & Toast Belgian-Style White

Limited-time brew made with Meyer lemon is perfect for seasonal celebrations

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, has teamed up with culinary, lifestyle, and homeware brand Food52 on a new limited-edition Belgian-style White called Host & Toast.

Crafted in collaboration with Food52, Host & Toast features sweet Meyer lemon and notes of Grains of Paradise atop herbal and peppery undertones. Brewed to be enjoyed on its own or elevated in your favorite NA cocktail, it's the perfect pick for effortless entertaining this holiday season.

"We're delighted to team up with Food52 to bring a new kind of holiday spirit to the table with Host & Toast," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic. "This collaboration celebrates the art of gathering and is designed to add a spark to any celebration. Together, we crafted a brew that's lively and layered with flavor. Whether you enjoy it on its own or mixed into an NA cocktail, this brew embodies the ease and elegance of a well-hosted evening, making it the perfect pour for every gathering this season."

Host & Toast is light and crisp but bursting with flavor. Each 12 oz. can of Host & Toast is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 70 calories, 17g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat. It is ideal for the modern home cook or host hoping to impress their guests with a refreshing and versatile non-alcoholic brew that captures the essence of the season.

Combining Athletic's innovative brewing expertise with Food52's refined and revered culinary taste, Host & Toast's vibrant and inviting flavor profile makes it ideal for pairing with seasonal dishes, creating NA cocktail alternatives, or enjoying on its own.

"At Food52, we're always looking to bring new, thoughtful experiences to home entertainers, and that's why we wanted to partner with Athletic on a radiant non-alcoholic brew for the holidays," said Amanda Hesser, Founder and Executive Chair of Food52. "Host & Toast is ideal for festive gatherings, cozy nights in, and everything in between. It's a bright and sturdy brew, which makes it both a great pairing with holiday foods and an excellent mixer for NA cocktails."

To help holiday hosts elevate their entertaining, Food52 developed a custom Host & Toast Spiced Apple Cider Shandy. This festive non-alcoholic cocktail combines Host & Toast with mulled apple cider, warm spices, and fresh citrus for a refreshing seasonal twist. Quick to prepare and perfect for cozy gatherings, it's a delightful way to toast the holiday season. Find the full recipe on athleticbrewing.com .

Limited quantities of Host & Toast will be sold exclusively on www.athleticbrewing.com beginning December 10.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is the largest and most decorated non-alcoholic brewery in America. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company2. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com .

Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

About Food52

Food52 is a next-generation cooking and home company, named one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company, with a monthly reach of more than 25 million people. From the beginning, the brand challenged the models of traditional media and retailers, combining content, commerce, and community around the belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home and that food is the center of a well-lived life. Food52 connects a global community of experts and amateurs, supporting them with inspirational, useful content — recipes, videos, podcasts, cookbooks and more — and outfitting them with products that make them happy. In addition to a curated Shop that features hundreds of makers, the Food52 family of brands includes the lighting and lifestyle goods company Schoolhouse and the heritage home brand Dansk.

1 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, CYTD Wks ending 10/05/24.

2 Brewers Association Top 50 U.S. Brewing Companies

