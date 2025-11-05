Athletic Brewing Company and Vans Warped Tour Launch Non-Alcoholic Collaboration Brew, 'Side Stage'

Limited-time hoppy Pale is brewed for those who never left the pit

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today announced a limited-edition collaboration brew with the iconic Vans Warped Tour, celebrating the festival's 30th anniversary after a six-year hiatus.

The commemorative brew, called Side Stage , is a bright, hoppy Pale made with orange peel for a satisfying twist of citrus and floral notes. Crafted for fans who still know every lyric but prefer mornings without the hangover, it captures the energy, magic, and community of the legendary festival that built a scene bigger than music.

"Our collaboration with the Vans Warped Tour is another exciting step in bringing Athletic to the heart of live music and celebrating moments of enjoyment," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing Company. "Warped has long been a cultural touchstone for millions of fans — a celebration of independence, community, and the unapologetic energy that defined a generation. Whether you're going hard in the pit or headbanging at a house party, Side Stage delivers full flavor and zero hangover."

Side Stage will be sold on www.athleticbrewing.com beginning November 5, 2025, and available at the Vans Warped Tour Orlando stop on November 15-16, where Athletic Brewing will serve as the event's Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Sponsor.

"Warped has always been about giving fans a judgment-free place to belong with non-stop music and great people," said Kevin Lyman, Founder of Vans Warped Tour. "Side Stage keeps that spirit alive, letting fans enjoy the show their way and showing that the fun comes from the music and community, not a buzz."

The collaboration with Warped builds on Athletic's growing presence in live music and its mission to revolutionize how modern adults drink by offering inclusive options for every fan, lifestyle, and occasion.

Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic pioneered a proprietary method for making non-alcoholic beer, re-engineering nearly every step of the brewing process through hundreds of small-batch trials. This innovative approach has made Athletic the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with 185 prestigious taste awards. The company produces upwards of 50 NA brews annually and is the best-selling non-alcoholic craft beer brand in the U.S., with over 52% market share — more than 45 share points ahead of its next closest competitor1.

Brew Details:

Style: Hoppy Pale

Hoppy Pale Ingredients: Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Orange Peel, Wheat Yeast

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Orange Peel, Wheat Yeast Nutritional Information: Each 12-oz. can is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 60 calories, 14g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat.

Each 12-oz. can is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 60 calories, 14g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat. Flavor Notes: A light-bodied pale with aromas of sweet citrus and lively florals

A light-bodied pale with aromas of sweet citrus and lively florals Availability: Limited release on athleticbrewing.com and at Vans Warped Tour Orlando, while supplies last.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America2 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company3. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com .

About Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour gained notoriety as the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour grew to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more. By its end in 2019, it had earned a reputation as one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about meaningful nonprofits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surrounds them, and to meet like-minded friends.

Over its 30 years, Vans Warped Tour built a legacy as the must attend summer festival for rock and music lovers alike. Since its start in 1995 it provided a platform for established as well as up-and-coming artists, with past performers including Blink182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion, and countless others.

