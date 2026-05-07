Limited-time hoppy pale is brewed for lacrosse lovers

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), today announced the launch of Crease Crusher, a limited-time non-alcoholic collaboration brew.

Crafted for clutch moments and post-game cellys, the new non-alcoholic hoppy pale features a light malt sweetness and notes of tropical fruit, blueberry, and bright citrus. It will be sold on www.athleticbrewing.com beginning May 7, 2026, while supplies last, and available for on-site sampling at PLL games through the All-Star Weekend.

Athletic Brewing Company and Premier Lacrosse League Launch Non-Alcoholic Collaboration Brew, 'Crease Crusher' Post this

"The launch of Crease Crusher reflects the strength of our partnership with the PLL," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing. "As we enter our sixth season as the official non-alcoholic beer of the PLL, we're proud to keep raising the bar for how players and fans experience the game. Crafted alongside PLL athletes, Crease Crusher is built for the intensity that defines the lacrosse community."

Since 2020, Athletic Brewing has shared its award-winning brews with lacrosse fans through robust sampling and in-game engagement across the PLL's tour-based season.

"Athletic Brewing has been a foundational PLL partner, and we've long shared a commitment to trailblazing in our respective industries," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "The release of Crease Crusher marks an exciting new chapter and a meaningful milestone in our six-year journey with Athletic. This partnership has grown alongside our fanbase, and Athletic earned its place as a category leader by redefining what non-alcoholic beer can be. We're proud to launch a collaboration brew for lacrosse players and fans alike."

PLL Player Ambassadors Rob Pannell, Brett Makar, and Asher Nolting worked with the Athletic Brewing team to shape the flavor profile and overall vision behind Crease Crusher — a brew built by the players, for the lacrosse community.

Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic pioneered a proprietary method for making non-alcoholic beer, re-engineering nearly every step of the brewing process through hundreds of small-batch trials. This innovative approach has made Athletic the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with over 190 prestigious taste awards.

Brew Details:

Style: Hoppy Pale

Hoppy Pale Ingredients: Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Wheat, Yeast

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Wheat, Yeast Nutritional Information: Each 12-oz. can is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 55 calories, 12g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat.

Each 12-oz. can is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 55 calories, 12g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat. Flavor Notes: A light-bodied pale with notes of tropical fruit, blueberry, bright citrus, and soft floral rose.

A light-bodied pale with notes of tropical fruit, blueberry, bright citrus, and soft floral rose. Availability: Limited release on athleticbrewing.com and at PLL games while supplies last.

Additional Brand Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE

For press inquiries, please contact:

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

Jack Taylor PR | [email protected]

Grace Hamilton | [email protected]

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting full-flavored NA brews that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 15 U.S. brewing company2. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

1 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 3/21/26

2 Brewers Association: 2025 Annual Craft Brewing Industry Production Report

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company