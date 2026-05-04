Athletic Brewing Company and Renowned Chefs Bring Back Aftershift in Support of Mental Health Awareness Month

Fan-favorite collaboration brew returns with expanded distribution in chefs' home markets

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today announced the return of Aftershift, its limited-edition collaboration brew in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Crafted alongside five celebrated culinary leaders, Aftershift reunites Athletic with chefs Chris Cosentino, Chris Shepherd, David Chang, Ashley Christensen, and Sarah Grueneberg. First introduced in 2025 as an online exclusive, the limited-time zesty session returns this year with expanded distribution in each of the chefs' markets, and a continued mission to spotlight mental health in the food and beverage industry.

"Aftershift really hit the mark last year — not just for its flavor, but for what it represents," said John Walker, Co-Founder and COO of Athletic Brewing. "We're proud to bring it back with this incredible group of chefs and continue supporting hospitality workers nationwide."

Pouring a pale golden hue with bright notes of lime leaf and yuzu, Aftershift is a light-bodied, highly drinkable brew with a clean, crisp finish and a subtle balance of tartness and bitterness. Celebrating the resilience of the food service industry, it reflects the rhythm and realities of life in the kitchen — fast-paced, high-pressure, and the importance of unwinding after service.

Made for those who want to enjoy a drink without the buzz, Aftershift was designed as a post-shift reward, offering a versatile profile that pairs effortlessly across the menu — from salty snacks and tapas to raw oysters and wood-fired pizza.

For the second consecutive year, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, $50,000 of Aftershift's profits will go to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Chef Chris Shepherd that offers emergency relief funding and no-cost mental health services to food and beverage workers nationwide.

"The Southern Smoke Foundation is proud to once again join forces with Athletic and this group of amazing chefs," said Shepherd. "The need for mental health support in our industry hasn't changed, and neither has our commitment to showing up. Together, we can continue delivering vital resources to those who need them most."

Created in collaboration with chefs who understand firsthand the demands of hospitality, Aftershift stands as both a celebration of the restaurant industry and a commitment to the well-being of those who power it. Every can helps strengthen and support an industry that brings joy to millions every day.

Aftershift is now available for purchase on www.athleticbrewing.com, and will be sold at select on- and off-premise retailers in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Raleigh, North Carolina, and San Francisco while supplies last.

Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic pioneered a proprietary method for making non-alcoholic beer, re-engineering nearly every step of the brewing process through hundreds of small-batch trials. This innovative approach has made Athletic the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with over 190 prestigious taste awards.

Brew Details:

Style: Zesty Session

Zesty Session Ingredients: Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Lime Leaf, Yuzu, Wheat, Yeast

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Lime Leaf, Yuzu, Wheat, Yeast Nutritional Information: Each 12-oz can of Aftershift is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 60 calories, 12g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat.

Each 12-oz can of Aftershift is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 60 calories, 12g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat. Flavor Notes: Crisp, light-bodied brew with notes of lime leaf and yuzu

Crisp, light-bodied brew with notes of lime leaf and yuzu Availability: Limited release on athleticbrewing.com, and at select retailers while supplies last

For press inquiries, please contact:

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

Jack Taylor PR | [email protected]

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting full-flavored NA brews that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 15 U.S. brewing company2. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

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1 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 3/21/26

2 Brewers Association: 2025 Annual Craft Brewing Industry Production Report

About Southern Smoke Foundation

Founded in 2015 by Chef Chris Shepherd and Executive Director Lindsey Brown, Southern Smoke Foundation provides access to no-cost mental health services through its program, Behind You, and emergency relief funding to food and beverage (F+B) workers nationwide. This includes restaurant, bar, and cafe workers; farmers and ranchers; winemakers, distillers, and brewers; and anyone in the industry faced with financial hardship because of a medical emergency, accident, or other unforeseen incident.

Since 2017, SSF has provided more than $16.2M in emergency relief funds to F&B workers facing crises, and since 2020, has provided access to more than 11,000 no-cost counseling sessions to F+B workers across 12 states and Washington, D.C. In 2026, the organization was honored with an Impact Award by the prestigious James Beard Foundation, recognizing SSF's critical efforts to support the hospitality industry nationwide. To support Southern Smoke Foundation or to apply for assistance, visit southernsmoke.org.

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company