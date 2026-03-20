Athletic Brewing Company Launches New Clock End Brew in Collaboration with Arsenal

New non-alcoholic red arrives at Emirates Stadium in latest installment of partnership

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today unveiled Clock End, a UK-exclusive non-alcoholic red launched in collaboration with Arsenal. From March 21, Arsenal supporters can enjoy the limited-edition Clock End in 12 oz. cans throughout Emirates Stadium, including Club Level bars, while supplies last.

Drawing inspiration from the historic Clock End at Highbury — home to the iconic clock now displayed at Emirates Stadium — Clock End non-alcoholic red celebrates the matchday rituals that continue season after season, bridging Arsenal's heritage with Athletic's dedication to brewing great-tasting non-alcoholic beer.

Designed to deliver rich flavor while remaining easy to enjoy on matchday, Clock End is amber in color with roasted malt character and notes of caramel and dark stone fruit. Each sip delivers depth and balance.

"Launching Clock End is an exciting moment for Athletic," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO at Athletic Brewing Company. "We believe Arsenal supporters deserve a brew of their own that matches the excellence the Gunners display on the pitch. Built for football and the moments that surround it, Clock End is smooth yet structured, with a subtle bitterness that keeps it refreshing from first whistle to last. We're proud to help ensure supporters seeking moderation and balance can be part of the matchday experience."

Beyond Emirates Stadium, Clock End will be available to purchase at select on- and off-trade locations across London, as well as online. To celebrate the launch, supporters will be able to sample Clock End at upcoming Arsenal matches happening on March 28, 2026, and May 2, 2026.

Founded by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, Athletic pioneered a proprietary method for making non-alcoholic beer, re-engineering nearly every step of the brewing process through hundreds of small-batch trials. This innovative approach has made Athletic the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with 190 prestigious taste awards. Athletic is the best-selling non-alcoholic craft beer brand in the U.S., with over 50% market share1.

Brew Details:

Style: Red

Red Ingredients: Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast Nutritional Information: Each 12 oz. can is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 80 calories, 16g of carbs, 1g of protein, and 0g of fat.

Each 12 oz. can is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 80 calories, 16g of carbs, 1g of protein, and 0g of fat. Flavor Notes: Medium-bodied red with notes of caramel and dark stone fruit

Medium-bodied red with notes of caramel and dark stone fruit Availability: Limited release at Emirates Stadium and select London retailers, while supplies last.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

Jack Taylor PR | [email protected]

Arsenal | [email protected]

More information about Arsenal can be found HERE.

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting full-flavored NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America2 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company3. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

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1, 2 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 2/21/26

3 Brewers Association Top 50 U.S. Brewing Companies of 2024

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company