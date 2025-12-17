Athletic Brewing Company Relaunches "Athletic January" Campaign, Making Modern Moderation More Accessible

Non-Alcoholic brewing pioneer teams up with OpenTable; celebrates moderation by bringing people together at bars, restaurants, and dining tables

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today announced the return of its Athletic January campaign, a month-long celebration of moderation and mindfulness.

Developed for beer lovers approaching January with greater intention and balance, Athletic January showcases how the brewery's great-tasting non-alcoholic brews can elevate everyday moments at home, at the table, and everywhere in between.

"For too long, January has been defined by limitations, framed around sacrifice rather than possibility," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing Company. "In 2026, we're shifting the conversation by encouraging drinkers to prioritize presence, explore new experiences, and make moderation a year-round mindset."

As consumers reset for the year ahead, Athletic Brewing is inviting drinkers to celebrate life's little wins and set the tone for 2026 with new rhythms, routines, and resolutions. With its year-round lineup of award-winning non-alcoholic brews — and flavor innovations making their retail debut in January — Athletic is redefining how people gather, connect, and show up for the experiences that matter.

Athletic x OpenTable

Recent consumer research from OpenTable shows that more than three-quarters (78%) of Americans agree that dining out is a way to feel connected to others1. To make moderation more accessible in the places people love to gather, Athletic is teaming up with OpenTable to help diners easily find its non-alcoholic brews at bars and restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Throughout January, guests can use an interactive map on OpenTable to discover on-premise locations proudly serving Athletic.

"Our research shows that consumers are craving social connection no matter the time of year, and for so many, this starts in bars and restaurants," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "Our work with Athletic helps fuel this connection for diners, which may also drive demand for restaurants during a historically slower month like January."

Ask For Athletic

To further support on-premise operators, Athletic is expanding its popular Ask For Athletic program. From January 1 to February 9, customers who are 21+ can receive a $5 rebate on one can or draft pour of Athletic at participating retailers across the U.S.*

As America's number one non-alcoholic beer brand2, Athletic is shaping the future of NA beer on-premise. Athletic holds a 36% share of on-premise NA beer sales in America, and its top-selling brews — Run Wild IPA, Upside Dawn Golden, and Free Wave Hazy IPA — account for four out of every five craft NA beers served on-premise3.

"Since 2018, we've witnessed a fundamental shift in how people approach drinking occasions, and it's reshaping the on-premise experience," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO of Athletic Brewing Company. "Bars and restaurants remain the heartbeat of discovery, and Athletic has become an essential part of beverage programs for operators who want to meet modern guest expectations."

Research underscores that opportunity: Over one-third (39%) of consumers are more likely to return to a restaurant or bar if it offers a wide range of non-alcoholic options4, and over half (57%) would stay longer at establishments with a wider NA selection5.

New Retail Launches

Responding to consumers' thirst for bold flavors, Athletic has several innovation efforts planned for 2026, showcasing the brewery's commitment to crafting brews for all palates.

In January, Athletic will debut Athletic Lite Lime & Salt — its first-ever line extension and a new year-round offering — at select nationwide retailers. Light, crisp, and exceptionally refreshing, Athletic Lite Lime & Salt pairs real citrus with a clean salt finish for an easygoing brew that fits any moment. Each 12-oz can contains 40 calories, 8g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat, and is less than 0.5% ABV.

Athletic will also bring two cocktail-inspired non-alcoholic brews to retail for the first time. Moscow "Mule" and "Paloma" will debut in four-packs at Target on December 28, 2025, and expand to select nationwide retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, and Whole Foods Market, among others, in 2026. Inspired by their namesake cocktails and crafted with select ingredients, both brews are designed to shine over ice and deliver vibrant flavor. Each 12-oz. can contains 70 calories, 13g of carbs, 0g of protein, and 0g of fat, and is less than 0.5% ABV.

These releases mark the beginning of a robust 2026 innovation calendar, including new limited-time offerings, collaboration brews, and special packaging timed to key periods throughout the year.

Founded by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, Athletic produces upwards of 50 NA brews annually and is the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with 185 prestigious taste awards. Athletic is the best-selling NA craft beer brand in the U.S., with 52% market share — outselling the next 100 NA craft brands combined and leading its next closest competitor by 45 share points6.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America7 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company8. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

