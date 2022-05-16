Athletic Brewing Company Earns Certified B Corporation™ as it celebrates 4th birthday

The Certification Highlights Brewery's Focus on Inclusive, Equitable and Regenerative Practices

STRATFORD, Conn and SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, leading non-alcoholic brewery and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies 2022, is excited to announce that it has achieved Certified B Corporation™ status, joining companies across 80 countries and over 150 industries that are committed to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. This certification comes as the brewery celebrates its fourth birthday, making this a particularly special "B Day."

In achieving this certification, Athletic Brewing joins a special group of businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Certified B Corp™ status is a means to drive positive change within the economic landscape, for both shareholders and stakeholders. To achieve this status, Athletic Brewing was assessed on how the business does good for its workers, communities, customers and the wider planet seamlessly and harmoniously.

Athletic Brewing's Co-founder and Head Brewer, John Walker, says becoming a Certified B Corp™ has always been a goal for the company. "We are so excited to finally achieve this certification as we reach our fourth birthday," says Walker. "It's been a goal of ours for a few reasons: Being a B Corp gives us accountability and validation, drives us to focus on the important things like leading by example in the sustainability and environmental responsibility space. We're also joining a community of companies and breweries we really admire, and this inspires us to work alongside them to make an impact on the world around us, for our communities and our customers."

Walker also explains that being a Certified B Corp™ business means that they are on the right track with how they operate internally and externally, and being exposed to the standards and accountability of this status is a key step towards continual improvement as the brewery grows. The tools that being Certified B Corp™ brings are invaluable in crafting their growth plans and goals for success, and allows the brewery to make an impact on the greater community.

Walker explains, "Our goal with this endeavor is to excite and encourage other companies to follow suit: to be open, honest and accountable and to never give up on making the world a better place for future generations."

Athletic constantly strives to improve operations through benchmarking and goal setting, with education and networking.

About Athletic Brewing

Named as TIME's "100 Most Influential Companies of 2022" as well as Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" in 2021, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews provide a refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. With custom breweries on the east and west coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2021 US Open Beer Awards Gold medal for Run Wild. Additionally, Athletic Brewing's "Two for the Trails" initiative donates 2% of all sales to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Plus, as a part of their IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up in their communities. As of 2022, Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Their full portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty brews is available for purchase on the website, www.athleticbrewing.com , as well as the company's hop-infused sparkling water, DayPack, and subscription offering – The Athletic Club.

