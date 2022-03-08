Athletic Brewing Company Launches Crisp Non-Alcoholic Brew, Athletic Lite

According to statistics, since 2020 there has been an increased demand for light beers, both with and without alcohol, owing to the increasing inclination of consumers towards health and fitness. On average, 22% of consumers have decreased their alcohol intake, 40% of drinking-age adults drink less than they did in 2014, and Millennials are reinforcing the mindful drinking movement, with 66% making efforts to reduce alcohol consumption. As a reaction to market trends and consumer behavior, Athletic Brewing crafted an approachable clean, everyday brew to not only fit in with the diverse lifestyle of drinking-age adults, but add a non-alcoholic beer that is purposefully crafted for every moment life brings

"We value and work off of the feedback and comments we receive from consumers when developing new ideas and products to make Athletic Brewing better," said co-founder and CEO, Bill Shufelt. "When it comes to Athletic Lite, a clean, crisp, everyday beverage was the top requested style from our retailers and distributors when surveyed. So, as we are known to do, we stepped to the plate and created our own version. Athletic Lite opens the non-alcoholic beer category to a wider audience than ever before, and fills this gap by offering a premium brew that can truly be enjoyed any time, anywhere."

Brewed with organic grains and boasts 25 calories per 12oz can and 5 grams of carbs, Athletic Lite is a go-to refreshment throughout the day.

"Since the start, we have been known to create brews with a purpose," said John Walker, co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing. "And when it came to developing a light non-alcoholic beer, we wanted to create one that not only stayed true to the values of Athletic, but created a space for new drinkers wanting to experience Athletic brews, either for a mid-week playoff game or as a nightly drink post work. Crafted with a crisp, dry finish and brewed specifically for the sport of life, it really is the perfect universal brew."

Athletic Lite expands Athletic Brewing's portfolio of award-winning flagships like Run Wild IPA and Upside Dawn Golden Ale, and Free Wave Hazy IPA, and will be available at select store locations nationwide beginning March 7 and purchased directly from Athletic Brewing at www.athleticbrewing.com. The launch of Athletic Lite includes TV and radio ads with a voice over by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, as well as digital ads, college basketball athlete partnerships, and more.

