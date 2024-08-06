Athletic Brewing Company Named as Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner of Arsenal F.C.

Award-winning NA brews now available at Arsenal home matches

LONDON and MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, today announced it has teamed up with Arsenal, becoming the club's first Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner.

Starting this August, the partnership will see cans of Athletic's award-winning Run Wild IPA available at Emirates Stadium for all men's and women's matches. Additionally, Run Wild IPA will be served on draft at the club level.

"As we continue to grow our footprint in the UK, we're honored to partner with Arsenal, an institution synonymous with not just English football, but the sport on a global stage," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic. "Football is a sport that is a catalyst for community building, with fandom being passed down from one generation to the next. Our international footprint is expanding, and alcohol moderation is sweeping the globe, specifically among the next generation of consumers. This partnership represents an exciting milestone in our journey to revolutionize the way the world drinks. Whether supporters are enjoying an Athletic at home, at the local pub, or on the concourse at Emirates Stadium, we're excited to be a part of Arsenal matchdays this season."

To amplify the partnership, Athletic will also invest in a marketing campaign featuring Arsenal players and will run a series of promotions, including in-stadium sampling activations, social media giveaways, and VIP supporter experiences.

"One aspect of this partnership that truly excites us is its inclusion of both the men's and women's teams," added Shufelt. "With Arsenal Women making Emirates Stadium their new main home this season, we're thrilled to be part of the matchday experience for all the team's supporters by serving our brews throughout the stadium. The popularity of women's sports has arrived and is here to stay, and the passion for the women's team is evident by the attendance records they have set."

Juliet Slot, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "I'm so pleased to welcome Athletic to our family. We're all focused on moving forward after record-breaking seasons for both our men's and women's teams in 2023/24. New partners like Athletic are vital in supporting our growth so we can continue to invest in our teams and compete for major trophies.

"Our supporters remain at the heart of this journey, and with more matches coming to Emirates Stadium this season for both teams, we're excited to work with Athletic to enhance our matchday offer with their brilliant non-alcoholic beer."

Sales of non-alcoholic beer are on the rise in the UK, with spending on no-and-low alcohol beer surging by 38% on matchdays this summer1. Meanwhile, in the U.S., off-premise dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer are up nearly 30% year-to-date2.

The partnership with Arsenal demonstrates Athletic's ongoing investment to expand in the UK, and builds upon the company's celebration of the Summer of Sport . Following the success of its summer campaign in the U.S., Athletic last month launched the "Ask For Athletic" promotion at Mitchells & Butlers, a leading operator of restaurants and pubs in the UK, offering free cans of Run Wild IPA at participating All Bar One, Nicholson's, and Castle Pub venues. The initiative has expanded the availability of Athletic brews to over 230 locations managed by Mitchells & Butlers.

Notes to Editors

A pioneer in the non-alcoholic beer category, Athletic has distinguished itself from competitors by developing a proprietary process to make fully fermented non-alcoholic brews that are indistinguishable from their full-strength alcohol counterparts.

Run Wild IPA, which recently received a "Great Taste" award from the Guild of Fine Food, is the ultimate sessionable brew at less than 0.5% ABV. It contains 65 calories and is carefully crafted with premium malt and a blend of five Northwest hops. The result is an IPA with an approachable bitterness and classic piney, citrusy aromas with a subtle yet complex malt profile.

Athletic — ranked by the Brewers Association as the 10th largest U.S. craft brewery and 20th largest overall U.S. brewing company3 — is America's number one non-alcoholic beer brand. With dollar sales growing by 60%, Athletic currently holds over 19% market share within the U.S. market4.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is the largest and most decorated non-alcoholic brewery in America. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA beer that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America and a top 20 U.S. brewing company. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com .

