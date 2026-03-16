Athletic Brewing Company Named An Official Partner of the San Francisco Giants

Multi-year partnership brings award-winning non-alcoholic beer to Oracle Park

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today announced it has been named An Official Partner of the San Francisco Giants, forming a new multi-year agreement with one of professional baseball's most storied franchises.

Beginning March 25, the sponsorship brings together two organizations committed to elevating the modern fan experience. As fans increasingly look for great-tasting non-alcoholic beer at live events and the category continues its rapid growth in the U.S., this sponsorship reflects the rising demand for Athletic at major sports venues like Oracle Park.

"We're thrilled to team up with an iconic organization like the San Francisco Giants and proud to help lead the continued shift toward mindful drinking," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing Company. "This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our journey to revolutionize the way the world drinks. Fans today are redefining what it means to enjoy a day at the ballpark, and together with the Giants, we're making modern moderation more accessible for beer lovers everywhere."

As part of the agreement, fans will be able to enjoy 19.2 oz. cans of Run Wild IPA and Upside Dawn Golden throughout Oracle Park. Athletic Brewing will also be prominently featured around the ballpark, including home dugout branding and LED displays along each baseline, as well as broadcast features, digital and social integrations, and in-stadium activations throughout the season.

"The Giants remain committed to providing fans with 'nothing like it' experiences at Oracle Park," said Steve Tseng, Senior Vice President, Partnerships of the Giants. "Partnering with Athletic allows us to continue expanding our ballpark offerings, reflecting the ever-evolving guest preferences and meeting the needs of our diverse fanbase."

Throughout the 2026 season and beyond, Oracle Park go-ers will see Athletic featured throughout the ballpark and during game broadcasts, with opportunities to sample and experience the brand's award-winning flavor firsthand.

With its latest sponsorship, Athletic further reinforces its leadership in bringing award-winning NA beer to more spectators and more moments across the sports and entertainment landscape. Athletic is already served at more than 200 venues nationwide, and the company maintains major partnerships across professional soccer, lacrosse, hockey, college athletics, endurance events, outdoor sports, and live music.

Founded by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, Athletic produces upwards of 50 NA brews annually and is the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with 190 prestigious taste awards. Athletic is the best-selling NA craft beer brand in the U.S., with over 50% market share — outselling the next 100 NA craft brands combined and leading its next closest competitor by 44 share points1.

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Brand images can be downloaded HERE.

About Athletic Brewing Company



Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting full-flavored NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America2 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company3. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

About San Francisco Giants



One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 143-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 66 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music's biggest acts, including Dead & Company, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

1, 2 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 2/21/26

3 Brewers Association Top 50 U.S. Brewing Companies of 2024

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company