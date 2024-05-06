Athletic Brewing Company to Offer Free Brews on May 16

America's largest non-alcoholic brewery announces "Ask For Athletic Day," invites drinkers to enjoy a free brew

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, will celebrate the inaugural "Ask For Athletic Day" during American Craft Beer Week by offering its award-winning non-alcoholic beer to fans across America.

To toast the launch of its new "Ask For Athletic" campaign, Athletic Brewing will pick up the tab on your first brew for any consumer (21+) who visits a bar or restaurant on Thursday, May 16, and orders Athletic.

"A growing number of Americans are moderating how much alcohol they consume, but that doesn't mean they should have to skip the party," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing Company. "We created Ask For Athletic Day as a way for people to discover the refreshing taste of Athletic Brewing's award-winning non-alcoholic beer by visiting their local bar or restaurant for a brew on us."

Here's How Ask For Athletic Day Works:

Step 1: Visit a bar or restaurant that sells Athletic on Thursday, May 16, 2024 .

Visit a bar or restaurant that sells Athletic on . Step 2: Ask your bartender or server for an Athletic NA Beer.

Ask your bartender or server for an Athletic NA Beer. Step 3: Upload your receipt on itsathletic.com and you will be reimbursed up to $7 via Venmo or Paypal.

The Ask For Athletic Day offer is only valid for legal drinking-age consumers located in 39 U.S. states (excluding GA, ID, KS, KY, LA, MI, MS, NE, SC, TN, and TX). Please visit itsathletic.com for a complete list of terms and conditions. Offer limited to one claim per person. To find your nearest on-premise retailer, please visit the Athletic Brewing storefinder .

The Ask For Athletic Day promotion coincides with the launch of Athletic Brewing's new summer brand campaign . Anchored by a multi-million dollar strategic media plan, the "Ask For Athletic" campaign is the company's biggest ever and designed to drive brand awareness through a mix of high-impact television, out-of-home, audio, and digital advertising, as well as influencer endorsements and nationwide sampling.

Launched in 2018, Athletic Brewing is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.S., with over 19% market share and dollar sales growing more than 64%1. Athletic was recently ranked as the 10th largest U.S. craft brewery and 20th largest overall brewing company by the Brewers Association2. According to recent polling, 41% of Americans are trying to drink less alcohol in 20243.

For press inquiries please contact:

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

About Athletic Brewing

Athletic Brewing Company is the largest and most decorated non-alcoholic brewery in America. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA beer that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company2. Its award-winning brews are available at more than 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues nationwide. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

