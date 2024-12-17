Athletic Brewing Reimagines the New Year Reset with 'Athletic January' Campaign

Industry pioneer invites drinkers to rethink routines and embrace year-round moderation

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, is reimagining the January reset with the launch of its latest campaign, "Athletic January."

Drawing inspiration from Athletic's trailblazing co-founder and COO, John Walker, who revolutionized non-alcoholic brewing by developing a new method for making NA brews, Athletic's January campaign invites consumers to rethink their routines while experiencing the bold taste of Athletic's award-winning brews. By harnessing the power of reimagination, consumers can shift their focus to what they reap rather than what they relinquish, inspiring a more enjoyable and fulfilling start to the new year.

"At Athletic, we believe a reset doesn't have to mean giving up flavor or fun," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic. "January has historically been marked by what you're giving up instead of what you're gaining. In the spirit of always innovating, we're kicking off 2025 by inspiring drinkers to reimagine what's possible, cherish moments of mindfulness and embrace moderation all year long."

To jumpstart Athletic January, the company will conduct a widespread sampling initiative, sharing its brews at hundreds of activations, retail samplings, and community events across North America and the UK. From January 10–17, Ask For Athletic Week takes center stage, making it easier than ever to enjoy a great-tasting brew. Customers who are 21+ can get a $5 rebate on one 12 oz. can or draft pour of Athletic at retailers across the U.S.*

Athletic is also enhancing its custom moderation tool, "Track Record," which allows users to set personalized goals and chart their progress over time. Users can now choose how many dry days they want each month and monitor their momentum in real time.

Market Insights & Media Investment

According to global market research, 64% of consumers claim to be moderating their alcohol consumption1. Meanwhile, recent polling in the U.S. indicated that 26% of Americans plan to drink less in 2025, and 36% of U.S. drinkers plan to reduce or eliminate alcohol in January2.

To support the Athletic January campaign and continue driving brand awareness, Athletic is embarking on a multi-million dollar strategic media plan that includes the debut of new commercials across high-impact television, as well as out-of-home placements in key markets, streaming audio and podcast advertisements, digital media, and influencer endorsements.

Brewing Excellence & Category Leadership

Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic re-engineered nearly every step of the brewing process and developed a proprietary brewing method to make NA brews that rival full-strength alcohol counterparts.

"Unlike traditional methods that adjust a single part of the process, our approach includes 10–12 changes across all brewing stages," Walker said. "The result is a finished product with a distinct flavor profile from other NA brews made using a handful of traditional techniques. Our innovative processes, some of which are patent-pending, showcase craftsmanship that is extremely rare and incredibly unique in the NA beer industry."

An industry pioneer, Athletic has grown from one of the smallest breweries in America, producing just 875 barrels in 2018, to a top 20 U.S. brewery that sold over 258,000 barrels in 20233. With off-premise dollar sales growing by more than 50% year-to-date, Athletic currently holds over 19% market share within the non-alcoholic beer category4. The company now boasts three of the top 10 best-selling NA beers in the country in flagships Run Wild IPA, Upside Dawn Golden, and Free Wave Hazy IPA5.

"By transforming the quality and marketing of NA brews, we've made moderation more accessible and unlocked new occasions for the brewing industry," said Athletic Co-Founder & CEO Bill Shufelt. "From the very beginning, our mission has been to redefine what's possible and be the best part of our customers' days. January is the perfect time to show new consumers why Athletic is the most decorated NA brewer and demonstrate how moderation can complement their lives all year long."

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America6 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company7. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.

