Athletic Republic Coming to Boca Raton

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes in Boca Raton and surrounding communities will soon have access to science-based training proven to increase speed, power, agility, and stamina. Athletic Republic, the leading sports performance training franchise, is opening in Boca Raton in early spring of 2021 to give athletes of all ages a better way to train and achieve their athletic goals.

Athletic Republic teaches athletes how to run faster and more efficiently using an advanced proprietary treadmill and a video feedback system paired with coaching from expert trainers. Athletic Republic's training for active adults centers on functional fitness that helps them move better, stay healthier, and enjoy their sporting pastimes more.

The new facility will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training. Scholastic athletes can prepare for their next competitive season with Acceleration Training, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports. Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better; older clients can stay vital and active with classes designed to build strength, stability, and balance.

Athletic Republic Boca Raton will be located at 3013 W. Yamato Road Suite B-14 in the Woodfield Plaza. The 5000-square foot facility will feature specialized equipment, a roomy turf area, and a juice bar. The small-group classes will be run by certified trainers who implement training programs designed to address the specific needs of individual athletes; local coaches can also take advantage of team training programs. The facility is convenient to a number of schools in the area.

Athletic Republic Boca Raton is owned and operated by Jeff and Julie Cohen, who have a combined 30 years of experience as small business owners in the area, including in sporting goods. Through their experience raising highly successful hockey and lacrosse athletes, they saw first-hand the value of proper training and the impact it has on sports performance. It inspired them to dedicate themselves to helping athletes of all ages meet and exceed their fitness and training goals.

"As parents, we obtained a unique view to understanding the needs of young student athletes looking to build a foundation in their sport," according to the Cohens. "We are looking forward to further serving the needs of the Boca Raton and Delray beach communities by creating a safe but challenging environment for athletes to perform at their best."

For more information, please visit https://bocaraton.athleticrepublic.com .

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the leading sports performance training franchisor. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities. For information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

