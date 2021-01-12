Athletic Republic Coming to Cary

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes in Cary and surrounding communities will soon have a better way to train and achieve their athletic goals. A new Athletic Republic sports performance training center is opening in Cary in the spring of 2021, giving local athletes of all ages access to science-based athletic training proven to increase speed, power, agility, and stamina.

Active adults take advantage of the same proprietary equipment and science-based protocols that Athletic Republic uses to train competitive high school, college, and pro athletes. Proprietary equipment like the Super Running Treadmill helps scholastic athletes get a competitive edge.

Athletic Republic Cary will be located in the brand-new Greystone Shopping Center at 607 Mills Park Drive in Cary. The 3800-square foot facility will feature specialized equipment, a raised plyometric floor, and a roomy turf area. Certified trainers will implement training programs in a small-group setting designed to address the specific needs of individual athletes; local coaches can also take advantage of team training programs.

The new facility will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training. Student-athletes competing in any sport can prepare for their next season with AR's Acceleration Training. For adults, Athletic Republic's AR-FIT program draws on the same science-based principles to help them stay in shape, get stronger, and move better. In addition, a Return2Play training program will be available to prepare individuals for a return to full activity or competition following ACL or lower extremity (knee) surgery. All classes are run in a small-group setting that allows for individual attention from the trainers and responsible distancing.

Athletic Republic Cary is owned and operated by Alen McKnight. Alen is a graduate of Wake Forest University and has lived in Cary with his wife, Kim, for the past 22 years. A lifelong athlete, parent of athletes, and coach, he and his talented, results-oriented training staff are ready to help scholastic and adult athletes achieve their athletic and competitive goals. He comments, "My family and I are excited to bring Athletic Republic and Athletic Republic's 30-year track record of sport performance success to the Cary area. I look forward to working with local athletes and families in our community on a daily basis."

For more information, please visit https://cary.athleticrepublic.com .

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's leading sports performance training franchisor. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities looking to increase their speed, agility, power, and stamina.

