Athletico Announces New Senior Vice President of Human Resources

"Melissa is a seasoned HR professional that will bring deep expertise helping Athletico to continue to strengthen our culture of collaboration and continue to attract and retain top talent," said Mark Kaufman, President and CEO of Athletico. "We are thrilled to have Melissa on the Athletico team and look forward to her leadership and contributions in helping Athletico grow and meet our strategic initiatives."

McMahon brings more than 25 years of talent management and human resources experience, including over a decade at CDW Corporation. She most recently held the position of Vice President of Talent for CDW, serving as the company's executive leader responsible for enterprise-wide talent priorities and programs. Prior to CDW, McMahon spent nearly 15 years in various human resources and talent acquisition roles at Accenture. McMahon holds a master's degree in Communication, with an emphasis on Organizational Change and Leadership, from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in Interpersonal and Public Communication from Central Michigan University.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Cassie Burica Weber Shandwick

312-988-2199 cburica@webershandwick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-announces-new-senior-vice-president-of-human-resources-300657875.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.athletico.com

