ATI Celebrates Commissioning of New Press Critical to Titanium Production

Senator Ted Budd commemorated event at ATI in Bakers, North Carolina

BAKERS, N.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) celebrated the commissioning of its state-of-the-art 12,500-ton billet forging press critical to production of titanium for aerospace and defense. The Bakers South II press, known as BSOII, came online in Q1-2024 to match ATI's increased titanium melt capacity, delivering increased capability for the manufacture of high-performance, challenging-to-make novel alloys.

Joining ATI employees and local and community leaders for the commissioning of a new 12,500-ton billet forging press in Bakers, North Carolina are (center) U.S. Senator Ted Budd (NC) and Kim Fields, ATI President and COO.

"Nearly six decades after establishing our operations here, we are excited to continue to expand our capabilities in Bakers, North Carolina," said Kim Fields, ATI President and Chief Operating Officer. "BSOII delivers 25% greater tonnage than our legacy press, at the closest possible tolerances. With precision and speed, we're meeting the demanding technical requirements for latest-generation cast materials critical to high-temperature jet engines."

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some of the over 1,500 ATI employees who work in North Carolina, U.S. Senator Ted Budd (NC) witnessed the powerful press in action. "Part of what makes our nation strong is having a strong national defense," said Senator Budd. "It's having strong providers and suppliers – companies like ATI – in that supply chain. Thanks to ATI for keeping our supply chain strong."

