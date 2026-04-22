Ati Motors Becomes Ati Robotics

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ati Motors today announced it is rebranding as Ati Robotics, reflecting the company's evolution in offering a full-stack material orchestration platform that combines autonomous robotics, real-time tracking, and AI agents to deliver structured automation aligned to real factory workflows.

Why the change

Manufacturing is changing fast, and simply adding more robots is not enough. The pressures of speed, complexity, and labor constraints are reshaping how goods move through modern facilities. Founded in 2017, Ati recognized early that what manufacturers need is not just machines — but structured automation applied with intention and aligned to real workflows. Today the company delivers exactly that across manufacturing and warehousing factories worldwide.

With 70+ enterprise customers, tracking 2 million autonomous missions, and a 99% mission success rate, the company has outgrown its original name. Ati Robotics better reflects what the company actually provides: four solution families — Tugging, Pallet Handling, Lifting & Handling, and a Material Orchestration Software system — all engineered for specific operational patterns; turning standalone machines into cohesive, smart, workflow-aligned systems.

As part of the rebrand, the company is also moving to atirobotics.ai — a new domain that signals the central role AI plays across the Ati platform, from fleet intelligence and predictive analytics to the AI agents that coordinate material flow in real time.

"Automation doesn't stop at the robot. Over seven years we built a deeply integrated platform — robots, fleet intelligence, AI agents, and the orchestration software that ties them to the systems running modern factories. Ati Robotics is not a new company. It is the honest description of the company we have already become."

— Saurabh Chandra, Founder & CEO, Ati Robotics

"Customers don't just buy a robot from us. They buy a material orchestration system — coordination, intelligence, and scalability aligned to how their factory actually works. The shift to Ati Robotics sharpens how we describe what we deliver: the right fit for automation today with intelligent innovation for the future. The .ai domain reinforces it: we are an AI-native robotics company, and now our name says so."

— Chris Dolbow, Vice President of Marketing, Ati Robotics

Existing contracts, deployments, SLAs, and Sherpa product names remain unchanged. Our name changes. Our commitment to your operations doesn't.

About Ati Robotics

Ati Robotics provides the material orchestration systems for today's factory, combining robots, real-time tracking, and AI agents to deliver structured automation aligned to real workflows. The company serves over 50 enterprise customers across 70+ factories worldwide. Learn more at atirobotics.ai.

SOURCE Ati Motors