ATI names Netta Washington to Lead HPMC Segment

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) announces that Netta Washington has joined as Executive Vice President, leading the company's High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) segment. Washington will guide the strategy and performance of the businesses within HPMC, helping to continue building the synergies and optimizing the supply chain between these strong businesses. Washington will be based at ATI's Dallas headquarters, reporting to ATI President and Chief Operating Officer (and incoming Chief Executive Officer) Kimberly A. Fields. She'll serve on the company's Executive Council.

"Through Netta's leadership, we'll continue to drive growth, earnings and cash flow in Forged Products and Specialty Materials," said Fields. "She has an impressive track record of increasing operational performance in complex businesses, growing revenue and establishing operating rhythms. She'll help to build on the strong performance and capabilities in this segment to drive even more exceptional results."

Washington joins ATI from IDEX Corporation, where she served as President of the Energy & Valves Division and the Water Division, driving strong revenue and EBITDA growth, improving operational performance and positioning the organization for global expansion. As President of Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety business, she executed the strategic plan to grow revenue, including in Energy Transition and emerging markets. At Air Liquide, she led the operational turnaround of their nanotechnology services business unit as General Manager in the Electronics Division, and served as Vice President of Corporate Quality, introducing Lean Six Sigma methodologies across the enterprise.

Earlier in her career, Washington worked at GE and Halliburton. She earned an MBA in International Business and Finance and a M.S. in Software Engineering from the University of Houston.

