ATI Names Rob Rengel Vice President, Investor Relations

Seasoned investor relations and finance leader succeeds retiring David Weston

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) today announced that Rob Rengel has been named Vice President of Investor Relations, effective June 22, 2026. Rengel succeeds David Weston, who is retiring effective July 3, 2026, after helping strengthen ATI's engagement with the investment community during a period of significant transformation and growth.

Rengel will work closely with ATI's business leaders and the investor community in support of the company's business and financial strategy. He will report to James R. Foster, Senior Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Adam Pechart has returned to the ATI Investor Relations team as Director of Investor Relations. Since serving as Manager of Investor Relations, Treasury and Risk Management from 2018 to 2022, Pechart led financial planning and analysis for ATI Forged Products.

"Rob brings a proven track record of building strong relationships with investors and communicating complex business strategies to drive understanding and long-term shareholder value," said Foster. "His deep experience in investor relations, corporate finance and capital markets, combined with his strategic mindset and leadership capabilities, make him exceptionally well-positioned to tell ATI's growth story and engage with the investment community as we continue to execute our strategy."

Rengel joins ATI from Caterpillar Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Director of Investor Relations. During his tenure, he helped advance investor relations through targeted engagement and clear communication of the company's strategy and performance during a period of strong shareholder value creation.

Prior to his roles in Investor Relations, Rengel held numerous finance leadership positions across Caterpillar during a 19-year career, including in corporate financial planning and analysis, treasury, debt capital markets and funding, risk management and dealer finance. He earned a Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Saint Louis University.

"ATI's differentiated portfolio, strong positions in aerospace and defense, and growing opportunities in specialty energy create a compelling investment proposition," said Rengel. "I am excited to join the ATI team and look forward to engaging with investors and analysts as the company continues to execute its strategy and create long-term shareholder value."

Foster added, "On behalf of ATI, I want to thank Dave Weston for his leadership and contributions over the past several years. Dave played an important role in strengthening our relationships with the investment community and helping to position ATI as an aerospace and defense leader. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him the very best in retirement."

Effective June 22, please update your contact lists with our Investor Relations team's contact information:

Rob Rengel, Vice President

[email protected]

Phone: 309.339.4590

Adam Pechart, Director

[email protected]

Phone: 724.396.6148

ATI: Proven to Perform

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the aerospace & defense markets, and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI