ATI Physical Therapy Achieves 'Exceptional' Rating in Patient Quality for 4th Consecutive Year

News provided by

ATI Physical Therapy

06 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

ATI Has Earned That Rating Every Year Since Current Measurement Program Debuted in 2019

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") today announced that it has again earned the "Exceptional" rating by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) for quality patient care in 2022. ATI received the exceptional rating for the fourth consecutive year, every year since the program's inception for physical therapy providers.

"Once again, this rating is recognition of the high-quality, patient-centric care our providers deliver," said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. "We talk a lot about the special relationships between our patients and our providers, and this rating continues to illustrate how much our patients value the care they receive and the difference that it makes in their lives. We will continue working hard to expand access to PT and help people live healthier lives."

As part of this process, ATI, the nation's largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider, leveraged its proprietary electronic medical record and Patient Outcomes RegistryTM with over 3 million patients 18 years of age and older. These foundational components are core to ATI's commitment to tie healthcare payments to quality care improvement and health outcomes while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.

"We couldn't be prouder to again receive this exceptional performer rating," said Charles Thigpen, ATI Vice President of Care Delivery. "Now for four years running, this recognition is a credit to the outstanding care our clinicians deliver every day. We will continue working hard to promote the value of physical therapy and its vital role in the musculoskeletal health ecosystem."

The MIPS recognition is used to determine if the provider is eligible for a bonus to CMS reimbursement rates that providers receive for their services, which in turn impacts the location and scope of services available to patients. This recognition is important to partially offset the impact of continuing rate reduction, as also determined by CMS for physical therapy services.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Category: Leadership

Media Contact:
Rob Manker, Director of Marketing & Public Relations 
ATI Physical Therapy
[email protected] 
630-296-2222 x7432

Michelle Ravelo of Garbo Communications            
[email protected]
714-403-9534

Investor Relations:
Joanne Fong, SVP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations
ATI Physical Therapy
[email protected]
630-296-2222 x7131

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

Also from this source

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS A NEW LOCATION IN MARYLAND

ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS A NEW LOCATION IN MARYLAND

ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, is...
ATI Physical Therapy to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATI Physical Therapy to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. – ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.