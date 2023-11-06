ATI Physical Therapy Achieves 'Exceptional' Rating in Patient Quality for 4th Consecutive Year

ATI Has Earned That Rating Every Year Since Current Measurement Program Debuted in 2019

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") today announced that it has again earned the "Exceptional" rating by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) for quality patient care in 2022. ATI received the exceptional rating for the fourth consecutive year, every year since the program's inception for physical therapy providers.

"Once again, this rating is recognition of the high-quality, patient-centric care our providers deliver," said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. "We talk a lot about the special relationships between our patients and our providers, and this rating continues to illustrate how much our patients value the care they receive and the difference that it makes in their lives. We will continue working hard to expand access to PT and help people live healthier lives."

As part of this process, ATI, the nation's largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider, leveraged its proprietary electronic medical record and Patient Outcomes RegistryTM with over 3 million patients 18 years of age and older. These foundational components are core to ATI's commitment to tie healthcare payments to quality care improvement and health outcomes while reducing the overall cost of healthcare.

"We couldn't be prouder to again receive this exceptional performer rating," said Charles Thigpen, ATI Vice President of Care Delivery. "Now for four years running, this recognition is a credit to the outstanding care our clinicians deliver every day. We will continue working hard to promote the value of physical therapy and its vital role in the musculoskeletal health ecosystem."

The MIPS recognition is used to determine if the provider is eligible for a bonus to CMS reimbursement rates that providers receive for their services, which in turn impacts the location and scope of services available to patients. This recognition is important to partially offset the impact of continuing rate reduction, as also determined by CMS for physical therapy services.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

