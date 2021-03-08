ATI Physical Therapy Adds Joanne Burns to Board of Directors

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced the appointment of Joanne Burns, RN, MPA, FACHE, FHIMSS, to its Board of Directors. As a board member, Burns will provide insight gleaned from nearly four decades in the healthcare information technology industry to help grow the ATI brand.

An experienced C-suite leader and board professional, Burns will provide strategic direction and counsel on ATI's forthcoming initiatives and leverage her deep industry connections to further promote the organization's business strategy and mission. Burns currently serves as board chair of SNOMED International and as a board member for both Availity and Innara Health.

"Joanne's comprehensive leadership experience in the healthcare space brings a source of invaluable counsel to our Board of Directors," said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy. "Her track record of efficient execution during comprehensive growth initiatives will serve as a launchpad for our strategic development, while navigating the current and future challenges facing our industry. I'm confident in Joanne's ability to help steer ATI forward."

Most recently, Burns was the Chief Strategy Officer for Cerner Corporation where she defined corporate strategies and worked across departments to execute initiatives and deliver results in line with key performance indicators. She also helmed the IT department at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital of Stanford University. Burns' prior experience includes launching start-up businesses, building executive and operational teams, and identifying and capitalizing on opportunities for various business lines. Additionally, she has deep knowledge of defining and executing processes for market entry and exit, as well as reviewing and approving acquisition and divestiture targets.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to contribute my perspective and expertise to continue elevating ATI as the leading physical therapy brand in the U.S.," said Burns. "At a time when healthcare access and advancement are more important than ever, I'm eager to help ATI reach more patients and improve their physical wellbeing."

Burns is also recognized as a leader in the healthcare IT industry through authorship, lectures, presentations and awards, including Becker's Hospital Review's Women to Watch in Health IT 2020. She holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of San Francisco and certification from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our CONNECT™ platform, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

