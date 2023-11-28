ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

Festivities Include Community Open House Event in Auburn

Commemorating Two Years in the Mid-Michigan Market

BOLLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today proudly announces plans to observe a decade of service to patients in the state of Michigan.

In honor of delivering high-quality musculoskeletal care in the state for a decade, ATI Physical Therapy and the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will host a celebratory community Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Auburn ATI clinic, 100 E. Midland Rd., Auburn, Mich., 48611.

Since expanding service to Michigan in 2013, ATI Physical Therapy has been dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatments, and fostering healthier, more active lifestyles for individuals across the state. The 10th anniversary signifies a decade of unwavering commitment to the well-being of Michigan communities, making a profound impact on countless lives through ATI's comprehensive physical therapy services.

"We are immensely proud to commemorate our 10th anniversary in Michigan, a decade marked by dedication, growth, and the privilege to serve the wonderful people of this state," said Cody Royer, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "This celebration is our way of expressing gratitude to the communities that have placed their trust in us over the years. We invite everyone to join us for this special occasion, where we'll showcase our commitment to excellent outcomes and an outstanding patient experience."

The commemorative event in Auburn, also celebrating the company's two-year anniversary in the Mid-Michigan market, will offer an engaging opportunity for community members to join in the celebration. Guests attending the Open House will have the chance to witness a demonstration featuring the state-of-the-art AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, showcasing the innovative technology and advancements in physical therapy care available at ATI Physical Therapy.

Additional ATI clinics in the Mid-Michigan market are located at:

1625 E. Wheeler St., Midland, Mich. , 48642

, 48642 309 S. Euclid Ave., Bay City, Mich., 48706

2750 Center Ave., Essexville, Mich., 48732

As a gesture of appreciation to the community for its continued support, lunch will be served during the Open House event, fostering a celebratory atmosphere for attendees to meet, network, and learn more about the services and expertise provided by ATI Physical Therapy.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contact:

Michelle Ravelo of Garbo Communications

[email protected]

714-403-9534

Rob Manker of ATI Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-296-2222 x7432

Category: Leadership

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy