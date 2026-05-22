ATI Physical Therapy Celebrates 30 Years of Patient Care, Clinical Excellence and Community Impact

Physical therapy leader launches nationwide storytelling campaign honoring the patients, providers and milestone moments that have defined ATI's 30-year commitment to care

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, a nationally recognized provider of outpatient physical therapy and sports medicine services, is celebrating 30 years of helping patients recover stronger, move better and live healthier lives.

Image Courtesy of ATI Physical Therapy

Founded in 1996, ATI has expanded from a single clinic into one of the nation's largest outpatient physical therapy providers, now operating more than 850 locations across 24 states. Over the past three decades, the organization has continued to grow its impact through clinical innovation, patient-centered care and a commitment to leading recovery outcomes nationwide.

To commemorate the anniversary, ATI launched "ATI 30th Anniversary: Celebrating Champion Moments" on May 21, a yearlong storytelling campaign featuring weekly "30 Stories for 30 Years" rollouts celebrating the resilient patient journeys, compassionate clinicians and employees and meaningful community impact moments that have shaped ATI's legacy over the past three decades.

"We are grateful to be honoring 30 years of industry leadership, compassionate patient care, extraordinary teams and a future filled with continued impact and innovation," said Sharon Vitti, chief executive officer at ATI Physical Therapy.

Throughout its growth, ATI has evolved alongside major shifts in health care and rehabilitation, strengthening its care model through clinical innovation, technology and education initiatives. The organization has earned national recognition for clinical excellence, helped pioneer the industry's first physical therapy app and launched the Institute of Musculoskeletal Advancement (iMSKA) to support research, education and professional development.

"I am proud that ATI has achieved this milestone through a relentless focus on our patients and our communities," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer at ATI Physical Therapy. "Our clinicians ensure that their patients have the best access and get the best outcomes, helping every life to be an active life. It is this tremendous commitment to operational excellence that has set the tone for three decades and will carry us forward into future decades."

Today, ATI remains focused on delivering scalable, evidence-based musculoskeletal care designed to support patients through every stage of healing and recovery.

Looking ahead, ATI continues to invest in standardized care pathways, innovative treatment approaches and a patient-centered model designed to improve outcomes nationwide. As ATI enters its next chapter, the organization remains committed to advancing rehabilitation through innovation, clinical excellence and a continued focus on helping patients get back to doing what they love.

"As ATI looks to the future, we are expanding access to convenient, high-quality musculoskeletal care where patients need it," said Dr. Chuck Thigpen, chief clinical and strategy officer at ATI Physical Therapy. "Building on 30 years of trusted care, we continue adding clinic locations and advancing care models like 'PT First' and hybrid care that help communities reduce the total cost of musculoskeletal care. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as ATI continues leading the transformation of musculoskeletal care through greater access to patient-centered solutions."

For more information about ATI Physical Therapy and its 30th anniversary celebration, visit ATIpt.com.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our 850+ locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Media Contacts:

Interdependence Public Relations

Anjelica Van Hoozer / Alysha Swisher

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419-351-9881

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy