ATI athletic trainers to support the nation's top high school basketball players at the prestigious event

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, a nationally recognized provider of outpatient physical therapy and sports medicine services, announces its continued partnership as an official sponsor of the 49th Annual McDonald's All American Games, taking place March 31, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The McDonald's All American Games showcase the nation's most elite high school basketball talent, where hype becomes legacy, bringing together 24 girls and 24 boys selected from more than 700 nominees nationwide to compete on a national stage.

ATI Physical Therapy Returns as Official Partner of the 49th Annual McDonald’s All American Games

As part of the partnership, ATI will provide four Athletic Trainers onsite for the duration of the event, for all practices, scrimmages, and the games. ATI's sports medicine coverage of the Games reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting athletes at every level by delivering high-quality injury prevention, evaluation and treatment services designed to help them perform at their best on this national stage.

"The McDonald's All American Games showcase some of the best young basketball talent in the country, and ATI is proud to support them with our expert certified athletic trainers to manage injuries so they can compete safely at the highest level," said Dr. Chuck Thigpen, Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer at ATI Physical Therapy. "As a national leader in musculoskeletal health for 30 years, our certified athletic trainers help prevent, evaluate, and treat injuries so players can compete on one of basketball's biggest stages."

In addition to on-site medical support, ATI will also partner with the ATI Foundation, the nonprofit established by ATI in 2003, to have a special, in-game presentation to a local community organization. Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports will be receiving a grant from ATI Foundation to support their ASIS (Adaptive Sports in Schools) Program, designed to increase community awareness and enhance educators' capabilities to provide adaptive sports to youth with disabilities.

"ATI Physical Therapy is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve and our support of the ATI Foundation provides employees and patients with the ability to give back and support their own local communities," said Lyndsey Stogdill, Sr. Director Marketing, PR And Events at ATI Physical Therapy. "The grant being awarded to Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports shows our strong commitment to community support and the health and wellness of the athletes in these communities."

The McDonald's All American Games have served as a launching pad for generations of basketball stars and remain one of the most prestigious showcases of high school talent in the country, where the next generation of talent begins to build its legacy. The 2026 event marks the first time the Games will be hosted in the Phoenix area.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our 850+ locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Media Contacts:

Interdependence Public Relations

Haylee Elmore / Grace Connor

[email protected]

602-350-1455

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy