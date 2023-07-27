ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, GENIE HEALTH ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company"), a nationally recognized rehabilitation provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Genie Health (formerly known as PT Genie), a leader in the digital MSK healthcare space. At full maturity, the goal of the innovative partnership is to create a hybrid-care model linking nationwide virtual physical therapy with hands-on care in more than 900 clinics in 24 states.

The partnership is expected to expand ATI's digital care capabilities that have delivered 150,000 telehealth visits for more than 12,500 patients since 2020. The combined platform will add computer vision-driven remote monitoring through Genie Health's innovative MSK healthcare platform, which is rooted in AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The first phase of the relationship will enable ATI to deploy a hybrid model of healthcare, delivering remote monitoring services alongside its nationwide telehealth and in-office therapy network of practices. ATI specializes in physical therapy, workers' compensation rehabilitation, employer worksite solutions, sports medicine, and a variety of specialty therapies.

By leveraging the use of Genie's technology, this partnership is expected to enable ATI to offer advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) tools to present data patterns in various formats in the long-term. These capabilities are intended to optimize patient care delivery from an operational, clinical, and a financial lens. The aim is to gain insights that will shed light on recovery curve trends and normative patterns that could help build predictive models to augment clinical decision-making. Altogether, the intent is to help providers safely guide their patients to an optimal path of recovery.

"This partnership will allow us to expand patient access through this exciting business partnership expanding our digital capabilities," said Dr. Chuck Thigpen, PhD, PT, ATC, Senior Vice President of Clinical Excellence, ATI Physical Therapy. "We expect to provide broader access to our outstanding patient care while also exploring a range of innovative commercial possibilities."

The product offering is a patient-facing telehealth and remote monitoring digital solution to be branded as "CONNECT™, powered by Genie Health."

"This partnership will allow us to dramatically expand our reach by adding over 2,500 new providers and 400,000 new patients annually to our platform and gives us the opportunity to work with a nationally recognized company whose corporate culture aligns with ours," said Tim Hedke, COO of Genie Health. "Most importantly, it can provide ATI patients with better access to high-quality care and help to improve and enhance the therapist-patient relationship."

The partnership further solidifies Genie Health as a leader in digital healthcare and innovation in the MSK space.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 24 states. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Genie Health

Genie Health is an innovative provider of physical therapy and healthcare services, delivering turnkey solutions for virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care and patient engagement using AI-driven computer vision technology. Genie Health has extensive experience in the marketplace with remote patient monitoring through orthopedic provider practices and whose platform fully integrates with provider EMRS and workflows. Physical therapists and athletic trainers have been able to deploy the digital platform efficiently and with compliance rates approaching 75%.

They are now focused on delivering digital MSK solutions in three categories – physical therapy, virtual remote monitoring for functional movement screenings and athletic injury prevention and occupational health risk management, which is reflected in its sub brands, PT Genie, Sports Genie and woRx genie.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward‑looking statements" regarding our future plans and performance. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements we make.

In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company's ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include the Company's ability to develop and integrate the products and services in a manner that satisfies customers and potential customers, the entry of new products and competitors in the market, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the filings of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) with the SEC, including those under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward‑looking statements.

Category: Corporate Transactions

Contacts:

ATI Investor Relations

Joanne Fong

SVP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

ATI Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-296-2223 ext. 7131

ATI Media

Genesa Garbarino

Garbo Communications

[email protected]

424-499-7025

Rob Manker

Director of Marketing & Public Relations

ATI Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-296-2222 ext. 7432

Genie Health Media

Kelly Rose Millett

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

216-570-5020

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy