ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY LAUNCHES THE INSTITUTE FOR MUSCULOSKELETAL ADVANCEMENT (iMSKA)

iMSKA's purpose is to drive musculoskeletal research and advance post-secondary education in the field; applications for iMSKA fellowships and residencies forthcoming

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced the formation of The Institute for Musculoskeletal Advancement (iMSKA). iMSKA represents a commitment to advance scientific MSK research while providing resources and opportunities for practicing professionals.

In partnership with ATI Physical Therapy, iMSKA is dedicated to progressing quality clinical care with a focus on research. The institute was established to offer long-lasting and ongoing contributions to the growing body of scientific knowledge and evidence in the management of patients with MSK conditions.

Dr. Chuck Thigpen, Senior Vice President for Clinical Excellence for ATI Physical Therapy, said iMSKA will contribute and distribute research and thought leadership in the management of patients with musculoskeletal issues. iMSKA intends to do this through analysis, publications, and presentations of outcome repositories, funded trials, and translational research of formal learning programs to assess implementation of new research and best practices.

"iMSKA represents a commitment by ATI to promote the advancement of MSK care through scientific research, training and development," Dr. Thigpen said. "We aim to deliver the most advanced and most impactful body of research to drive improved outcomes and the betterment of human life."

Areas of focus include post-operative and non-operative outcomes; early access to care; treatment fidelity; value-based care models; and the effect on outcome implementation science.

In the future, interested individuals will be invited to apply to join an elite group of clinicians as a Research Fellow or to attend an ABPTRFE-accredited Orthopedic Residency, Sports Residency, or Upper Extremity Fellowship program. For more information please visit i-mska.org.

iMSKA has applied for registered 501(c)(3) status as an independent non-profit, research-based institution.

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. ATI does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will ATI and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Genesa Garbarino

Garbo Communications

[email protected]

424-499-7025

Rob Manker

Marketing Director

ATI Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-430-4018

Investor Relations

Joanne Fong

SVP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

ATI Physical Therapy

[email protected]

331-273-4891

Category: Leadership

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy