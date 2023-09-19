ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS A NEW LOCATION IN GEORGIA

Physical therapy provider now has 15 clinics in the state

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced the opening of its new location in Johns Creek, Georgia. The new facility marks ATI's 15th clinic in the state of Georgia. The expansion creates even more opportunity for Fulton County residents to access high-quality care, personalized service and treatment by dedicated therapists chosen from among some of the best clinicians in the industry.

ATI Physical Therapy specializes in evidence-based, hands-on care for a variety of individuals with a core focus on improving and sustaining musculoskeletal health through better movement. Key services include Sports Therapy, Women's Health PT, Hand Therapy and Worker's Comp Rehab, all anchored in a personalized rehabilitation treatment approach.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Georgia with the opening of our new clinic in Duluth," said Tim Flaherty, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment plans to help our patients recover and achieve their goals. We invite the community to join us in the celebration and learn more about the services we offer."

To celebrate the grand opening, ATI Duluth, in partnership with the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, September 20 starting at 12:00 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the staff, and learn about the various services offered. Additionally, there will be live demonstrations on dry needling, cupping and joint mobilizations and light refreshments will be served.

ATI Duluth is located at 5855 State Bridge Rd, Suite 200, Johns Creek, GA 30097. For more information, visit www.atipt.com.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our 900+ locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

