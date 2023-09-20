ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS A NEW LOCATION IN SOUTH CAROLINA

News provided by

ATI Physical Therapy

20 Sep, 2023, 07:07 ET

Physical therapy provider now has 55 clinics in the state

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announce the opening of its 55th clinic in the South Carolina. The new location will be located in Seneca and aims to provide access to high-quality physical therapy services and treatment by dedicated therapists to the residents of Seneca and the surrounding areas.

In partnership with the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce, ATI Physical Therapy will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new location. The event will take place at ATI Seneca on Thursday, September 21 starting at 5:00 p.m.

ATI Physical Therapy specializes in evidence-based, hands-on care for a variety of individuals with a core focus on improving and sustaining musculoskeletal health through better movement. Key services include Sports Therapy, Women's Health PT, Hand Therapy and Worker's Comp Rehab, all anchored in a personalized rehabilitation treatment approach.

"We are excited to continue to grow our community in South Carolina," said Tim Flaherty, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "With our state-of-the-art clinic and highly trained clinicians, we are committed to providing exceptional care and assisting our patients in their journey to get back to their very best."

Patients and community members are invited to join the celebration and experience the new facility. Guests will have the opportunity to receive complimentary orthopedic injury screens, hand therapy orthotic examples and vestibular goggles demonstration.

ATI Seneca is located at 10879 Clemson Blvd, Seneca, SC 29678. For more information, visit www.atipt.com.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY
At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our 900+ locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

