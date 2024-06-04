ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY RECOGNIZED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK® FOR 2024

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary ATI Holdings, LLC (together, "ATI" or the "Company"), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for 2024. A globally recognized authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® Certifies™ employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

ATI specializes in research-based physical therapy, workers' compensation rehab, employer worksite solutions, sports medicine, and a variety of specialty therapies. The Company employs more than 5,000 clinicians and support staff in 884 clinics nationwide as well as on campus and client sites through ATI's sports medicine and ATI Worksite Solutions programs.

"ATI has always been about the patients we serve and the communities we are a part of and I'm excited to see that shine through in our survey results," said Eimile Tansey, Chief People Officer of ATI. "This important recognition is a testament to our commitment to making every life an active life."

Great Place To Work® Certification™ criteria are a globally recognized standard for quantifying and benchmarking the employee experience. Highlights that led to ATI's recognition, include:

88% believe patients would say the care ATI delivers is "excellent"

82% feel a sense of camaraderie

More than 91% believe ATI treats employees fairly regardless of race (95%), gender (93%), age (91%) or sexual orientation (96%)

77% believe that ATI is a great place to work

ATI's culture is shaped by five core values – Trust, Patient Care, Excellence, Collaboration, and Innovation – with the mission to deliver the best customer service and patient outcomes in the physical therapy industry. ATI arms team members with the support they need, from professional development to corporate resources, and seeks to recruit and retain a diverse workforce by partnering with universities and providing ongoing opportunities for development.

For more information on ATI careers, please visit careers.atipt.com. For more information on Great Places To Work®, please visit greatplacetowork.com.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI, we are committed to making every life an active life. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable, and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

