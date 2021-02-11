ATI Physical Therapy Recognizes 8 Team Members with Inaugural 'Leader of the Year' Awards

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy services, celebrated eight individuals as the inaugural recipients of its Leader of the Year awards at its annual Operations meeting last month.

ATI's Leader of the Year awards were created to celebrate exceptional leaders at the clinic director and district director level who demonstrated hard work, perseverance and dedication to their patients and fellow team members. In their inaugural year, awards were given to eight team members, including one clinic director from each of ATI's seven regions across the United States and one district director. Winners were selected based on three criteria: exceeding business and productivity goals; demonstrating and living out ATI's mission and values; and supporting others to succeed.



Donnette "Missy" Brass was awarded the winner of the District Director Leader of the Year award. Brass joined ATI as a physical therapist in 2008 and has since held numerous leadership roles with ATI for nearly a decade. As district director overseeing 19 clinics and 80 team members in ATI's Illinois region, Brass led her team to post higher year-over-year results per visit in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic. Her leadership did not go unnoticed by fellow team members, as evidenced by her district's engagement score results, coming in 12% above the organization's national average.

For its regional awards, recipients of ATI's Clinic Director Leader of the Year were the following individuals:

Jonathan Banz , Northeast Region

, Northeast Region Richie Daniel , South Region

, South Region Jonathan Erhardt , Northwest Region

, Northwest Region Alex Everett , Central Region

, Central Region Wade Harrell , Southeast Region

, Southeast Region Mirette Mikhail , Illinois Region

, Illinois Region Dallas Reynolds , Southwest Region

"Looking back on 2020, it's clear that everything our organization was able to accomplish wouldn't have been possible without the leadership demonstrated by these award nominees and recipients," said Ray Wahl, Chief Operating officer of ATI Physical Therapy. "We center our work around providing a more comprehensive physical healthcare service to our patients, and this group of individuals is truly leading the way forward. On behalf of the entire ATI leadership team, I'd like to extend my congratulations – and my thanks – to all of our Leader of the Year nominees and recipients for this well-deserved recognition and for making ATI an incredible place to work."



About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

