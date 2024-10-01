ATIXA and NABITA Announce 2025 Joint In-Person Events

The Future of Title IX and Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment: Dismantling Silos, Enhancing Professional Development, and Elevating Student Support

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) and the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) are excited to announce in-person events throughout 2025. These membership associations will host winter and summer training and certification events at shared venues, culminating in their inaugural joint Annual Conference. These events offer higher education and K-12 practitioners' invaluable opportunities to train multidisciplinary teams.

ATIXA's and NABITA's Annual Conferences will introduce shared keynote addresses, roundtable discussions, and featured sessions on topics pertinent to both fields. Attendees can also look forward to a joint reception and expert-led Pre- and Post-Conference Certification Courses tailored to Title IX and behavioral intervention and threat assessment, optimizing networking and professional development opportunities.

"Cooperation and resource-sharing among teams are critical," said Saundra K. Schuster, M.S., J.D., Partner, TNG; President, ATIXA. "Bringing together interdepartmental teams can help reduce procedural redundancies and enhance everyone's efforts."

Makenzie Schiemann, M.S., Ph.D., Partner, TNG; President, NABITA, agreed. She added, "Title IX and behavioral intervention teams (BITs) share common audiences and require similarly engaged stakeholders. We are thrilled to provide opportunities for colleagues to train and travel together, fostering collaboration and reducing isolation."

Both associations offer intensive training and certification events to obtain or renew certifications in various relevant topics. Registering multiple participants results in substantial savings and streamlines the enrollment process.

Register and Save the Dates for 2025 In-Person Joint Events:

ATIXA's 2025 Winter Symposium: January 27-31, 2025 , Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, Henderson, NV. Register here.

, Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, Register here. NABITA's 2025 Winter Symposium: January 27-31, 2025 , Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, Henderson, NV. Register here.

, Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, Register here. ATIXA's 2025 Summer Symposium: June 9-13, 2025 , DoubleTree by Hilton, Portland, OR. Registration opens in Winter 2024.

, DoubleTree by Hilton, The 5th Annual NABITA Case Management Summit: June 9-13, 2025 , DoubleTree by Hilton, Portland, OR. Registration opens in Winter 2024.

, DoubleTree by Hilton, The 14th Annual ATIXA Conference: October 12-17, 2025 , Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD . Registration opens in Summer 2025.

, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, . The 17th Annual NABITA Conference: October 12-17, 2025 , Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD . Registration opens in Summer 2025.

About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 16,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 70,000 certifications granted, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org.

About NABITA

Founded in the wake of the tragedies of the Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois University shootings, the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is committed to providing education, development, and support to professionals who endeavor every day to create safer environments through caring prevention and intervention. With more than 8,500 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 16,000 certifications granted, NABITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams (BITs). It brings together professionals across multiple disciplines who are engaged in the essential function of behavioral intervention in schools, college campuses, workplaces, and organizations for mutual support and shared learning. For more information, visit www.nabita.org.

