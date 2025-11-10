ATIXA and NABITA Announce 2026 Training and Event Schedule

Comprehensive Calendar Features Focus Weeks, Symposia, and Joint National Conference

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) and the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) announce their comprehensive 2026 schedule that includes in-person training, certification events, and virtual focus weeks throughout the year. ATIXA and NABITA provide the nation's most trusted training resources for professionals in civil rights compliance, Title IX, and behavioral intervention across K-12 schools, districts, and institutions of higher education.

"Our 2026 training schedule highlights the breadth and depth of support we offer to schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations, equipping practitioners to build safer, more equitable communities," said Makenzie Schiemann, M.S., Ph.D., Partner, TNG; President, NABITA.

"Through virtual focus weeks, in-person trainings, and our annual joint conference, we strive to make it easier for professionals to ensure best practices," added Saundra K. Schuster, M.S., J.D., Partner, TNG; President, ATIXA. "Our collaborative events help to sharpen skills and strengthen networks, both locally and beyond."

Registration Now Open

Focus Weeks – Offered monthly throughout 2026

ATIXA Focus Weeks and NABITA Focus Weeks are immersive, cohesive, topic-driven virtual training weeks that offer concentrated professional development. Winter Symposia – February 23-27, 2026, Orlando, FL

ATIXA's 2026 Winter Symposium and NABITA's 2026 Winter Symposium bring together peers and experts in-person to share strategies in Title VI, Title IX, civil rights compliance, behavioral intervention, threat assessment, and student support.

Save the Date

June 7-11, 2026, Denver, CO

ATIXA's Summer Symposium and NABITA's Case Management Summit share a venue, offering in-person opportunities for training, certification, connection, and collaboration.





and share a venue, offering in-person opportunities for training, certification, connection, and collaboration. October 12-17, 2026, Baltimore, MD

ATIXA's 15th Annual Conference and NABITA's 18th Annual Conference return to Baltimore, serving as the premier national gathering for equity and safety professionals.

View the complete 2026 schedule and register today at the ATIXA Schedule at a Glance and the NABITA Schedule at a Glance. Early bird rates are available for the entire 2026 virtual schedule.

About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 19,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 75,000 certifications granted, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org.

About NABITA

Founded in the wake of the tragedies of the Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois University shootings, the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is committed to providing education, development, and support to professionals who endeavor every day to create safer environments through caring prevention and intervention. With more than 9,500 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, NABITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams (BITs). It brings together professionals from multiple disciplines who are engaged in the essential function of behavioral intervention in schools, college campuses, workplaces, and organizations, providing mutual support and shared learning. For more information, visit www.nabita.org.

Media Contact:

Michael Altmann

Vice President, Marketing Communications, TNG Consulting

610-993-0229 x1032

[email protected]

