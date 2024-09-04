Atkins Unveils "Atkins Way" Campaign with Rob Lowe, Highlighting New Product Innovations for Weight Wellness

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins, the industry pioneer of the low-carb lifestyle movement, today introduced a new creative campaign, "Atkins Way," a bold embodiment of the brand's new emotional brand positioning along with a series of new product offerings.

By implicitly and insightfully acknowledging the feelings of isolation and frustrations that many experience, Atkins Way offers a better way, providing freedom from a lifetime of dieting through a delicious and joyful approach to eating. In this new campaign, Rob Lowe, who has been an Atkins advocate for more than two decades, serves as a relatable and aspirational tour guide.

Atkins Strong: Support for a Weight-Wellness Journey, the Atkins Way

Atkins Strong is a groundbreaking new line of products designed to be an ally to individuals working hard to keep the weight off following their GLP-1 journeys or to anyone trying to live healthy and increase their protein. These High Protein Shakes are a delicious way to satisfy hunger and nourish the body with the nutrients it wants and needs.

Atkins Strong High Protein Shakes offer 30 grams of protein and 7 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving, available in creamy Milk Chocolate, Vanilla, and Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors. Each are gluten-free, low-glycemic, keto-friendly and contain only 2 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

Atkins Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars: Barista-Approved Protein

The Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars are a first-of-its-kind, providing as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, while ultimately satisfying sweet cravings. Made with real coffee, bars are available in Mocha and Vanilla Latte flavors, each offering 15 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, 4 net carbs, and 15 grams of fiber to keep energy levels up throughout the day.

Atkins Endulge Truffles: All Truffle, Without the Trade-Offs

Atkins Endulge Truffles are a guilt-free indulgence – available in Milk and Dark Chocolate varieties, they feature a velvety ganache center, covered in a thin layer of chocolate. With only 2 grams of net carbs per serving, Atkins is the only low-carb, low-sugar truffle option on the market. Made to be enjoyed at home or on-the-go, these truffles are the perfect way to satisfy that sweet craving.

Atkins Endulge Gummy Bears: Bursting with Flavor, Not Sugar

Atkins Endulge Gummy Bears have <1g of sugar and 2 net carbs and are available in Regular and Sour varieties. These gummy bears provide a delightfully sweet and sour treat that aligns with a balanced lifestyle – the Atkins Way.

"At Atkins, we aim to meet consumers where they are at every step of their weight-wellness journey," said Ryan Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Atkins. "We hope Atkins Way will inspire and empower people to take even the smallest step in their weight-wellness journey. Thanks to a broad range of delicious meal inspiration and the introduction of Atkins Strong – now more than ever – we have something for everyone!"

"Atkins Way isn't just a diet, it's a lifestyle," says Rob Lowe. "It has completely changed my approach to eating well. It's about really enjoying what you eat while feeling your best. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to spread this message with the world."

Atkins Strong High Protein Shakes, Atkins Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars, Atkins Endulge Truffles and Atkins Endulge Gummy Bears are available now in select retailers, including Shop.Atkins.com.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, OWYN™, and Quest™ brands Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. Please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

About the Atkins™ Brand

Over the past 50 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reduced sugar and carbohydrates, with optimal protein and good fats. Grounded in science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. Atkins portfolio of products includes nutritional bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary treats, and snacks to support the Atkins lifestyle, with free access to all of our tools, such as the website, 1600+ recipes, meal planner, mobile app, community forums, and more. Atkins products are available online at Atkins.com, through e-commerce, and in more than 43,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

