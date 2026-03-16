AtkinsRéalis Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Deployment of Nuclear‑Powered AI Factories

AtkinsRéalis is working with NVIDIA on the planning, design, and delivery of AI‑ready facilities that will leverage AtkinsRéalis' expertise in delivering nuclear power infrastructure and technology, energy systems, and complex project execution. This initiative will assess how AtkinsRéalis can support developers with deploying AI infrastructure, by selectively integrating NVIDIA technologies into its delivery processes.

"AtkinsRéalis brings deep engineering and delivery expertise across complex infrastructure and a 70-year legacy of excellence in the nuclear industry," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, AtkinsRéalis. "This collaboration enables us to leverage these strengths in energy, infrastructure and complex project delivery to complement NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing to help power critical AI data centers."

The announcement comes at a time when global AI infrastructure demand is rapidly outpacing available power supply, prompting governments and developers to pursue scalable solutions for gigawatt-class data centers. Nuclear power is emerging as a leading low carbon baseload for AI factories. As the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and exclusive license holder of CANDU® technology, AtkinsRéalis is well positioned to work alongside NVIDIA's Omniverse DSX Blueprint for next-generation hubs supporting dedicated AI computing workloads.

The initiative offers the companies an opportunity to assess how their complementary strengths could unlock transformative possibilities, for:

Nuclear integration

AtkinsRéalis will examine how standardized nuclear power solutions within its CANDU® portfolio could be integrated with large-scale AI data center requirements. NVIDIA will contribute strategic leadership in compute, networking, and AI, including digital twin and high-fidelity simulation tools that could help modernize nuclear delivery and support licensing pathways.

Accelerated computing and new methods of project delivery

NVIDIA Omniverse, Agentic AI, and large language and visual language model technologies can streamline engineering workflows, enhance collaboration, accelerate construction schedules, and improve safety and performance outcomes across nuclear, power, and data center programs.

Power and data center engineering

AtkinsRéalis will explore how its capabilities in power distribution, cooling systems, resilience, modular engineering and construction efficiency can support the deployment of NVIDIA DSX-based AI infrastructure.

"Energy is essential to the AI industrial revolution," said Vladimir Troy, Vice President, AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA. "Pairing AtkinsRéalis' deep engineering and nuclear expertise with the NVIDIA DSX Blueprint can help scale the deployment of efficient next-generation AI factories with accelerated computing and digital twins."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE AtkinsRéalis