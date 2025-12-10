AtkinsRéalis Hires Matt Talley to Lead Resilience and Emergency Management in the U.S. and Latin America

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has hired Matt Talley as the company's new Senior Vice President of Resilience & Emergency Management in the U.S. and Latin America.

Matt brings nearly three decades leading strategy, business development, and organizational growth across infrastructure, disaster recovery, and humanitarian operations.

He has decades of experience serving as the Principal and Program Manager for FEMA's Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, Consolidated Resource Center, and Hazard Mitigation Programs, overseeing multi-billion-dollar federal portfolios that strengthened national recovery capabilities.

Matt's proven ability to transform and scale businesses, coupled with his strategic foresight and culture of inclusive leadership, make him the exact leader we need to drive results for our clients—results that help communities recover, rebuild, and thrive after crisis," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "Bringing an expert of Matt's stature on board demonstrates our commitment to growing a US business differentiated by the technical excellence of our people and our culture."

Prior to joining AtkinsRéalis, Matt served as a Senior Vice President at AECOM where he launched and scaled its humanitarian business into a nationally recognized $300M+ platform, leading large-scale recovery and resilience programs for FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and state and municipal governments.

Operations he designed, built and led include a $1B humanitarian emergency shelter in Pomona, CA, which housed more than 10,000 unaccompanied migrant children during COVID in 2021, and most recently, the City of Los Angeles' Wildlife Recovery Program, which was established following the Palisades wildfire earlier this year.

Matt attended The College of William and Mary receiving an undergraduate degree in finance and later attended the law school at George Mason University, receiving a joint degree in Public Policy and Law.

About AtkinsRéalis

