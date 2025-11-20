AtkinsRéalis Selected as Lead Consultant for First Cross-Country Digital Infrastructure Corridor

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been selected by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Interstate 80 (I-80) Corridor Coalition to serve as the lead consultant managing the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT) Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant: I-80 Enhancing Corridor Communications Roadmap Project—the first cross-country digital infrastructure corridor in the U.S.

Spanning more than 2,900 miles from California to New Jersey, the I-80 roadmap will connect eleven state departments of transportation and three toll agencies, enabling real-time data exchange across jurisdictions. The project directly supports the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) efforts to modernize transportation systems through interoperable platforms, standardized reporting, and collaborative data governance.

"The I-80 Corridor roadmap is more than a technology initiative, it's a blueprint for how states can work together to build safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure," said Brad Dennard, Senior Vice President, DOT Business Unit Director US, Roads Global Market Lead at AtkinsRéalis. "By aligning with federal priorities and enabling real-time coordination across jurisdictions, this project sets a new standard for national corridor collaboration."

These capabilities will empower states to respond to emergencies more quickly, coordinate traffic management more effectively, and plan infrastructure investments with greater precision. By reducing disruptions and improving freight movement, the roadmap also strengthens economic resilience. Most importantly, it establishes a scalable model that can be replicated across future corridors nationwide.

Building on the leadership of the I-80 Corridor Coalition and the State of Nevada's vision over the last several years, the AtkinsRéalis-led team will complete the project in three stages: first, aligning stakeholders and identifying data gaps; then, designing the system and defining how it will work across states; and finally, building and testing a pilot version, culminating in a scalable plan and a working prototype for data exchange.

"We look forward to advancing the vision of digital infrastructure and data sharing along the I-80 corridor," said Nevada Department of Transportation Director Tracy Larkin Thomason. "It will serve as a prototype for future initiatives such as I-35, I-10, and I-15, laying the groundwork for scalable, resilient digital infrastructure corridors from coast to coast."

As part of the project, AtkinsRéalis is assembling a consortium of top technology advisors to provide strategic insights and technical guidance to help position the I-80 Corridor as a model. Their work will lay the foundation for smarter, more connected transportation networks and set a new benchmark for future corridors.

"This project shows how collaboration across agencies and industries can create a national model for smarter, safer transportation," said Atefeh Abad, Deputy Project Manager and Project Director, DOT Business Unit at AtkinsRéalis. "We're proud to lead this effort, bringing together trusted partnerships, creative problem solving, and deep technical expertise to help make the I-80 Corridor vision a reality."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

