AtkinsRéalis Acquires U.S.-based C2AE Architecture and Engineering Firm

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has acquired C2AE, Inc. ("C2AE") a Michigan-based architecture and engineering firm with eight locations and approximately 120 professionals across Michigan and upstate New York.

The transaction underscores AtkinsRéalis' commitment to accelerating growth in the U.S. by complementing the Company's footprint in the U.S. Upper Midwest and further building technical solutions and capabilities. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, C2AE provides architecture, civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services. Their client base includes state and local governments, transportation agencies, and private-sector organizations, with primary end-markets in Water, Transportation and Buildings & Places.

"We are delighted to welcome C2AE to AtkinsRéalis," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in the Upper Midwest, expands our capabilities in key growth end-markets such as Water, and aligns with our U.S. Land and Expand strategy. By combining our expertise and shared commitment to excellence, we are well positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions and long-term value to our clients."

"There's a real sense of excitement across C2AE as we look to join AtkinsRéalis," said Bill Kimble, President of C2AE. "This agreement sets the stage for immediate collaboration and long-term growth. Together, we can take on more complex projects, broaden our impact in the communities we are so proud to serve, and create new opportunities for our valued employees."

This combination is rooted in a proven track record, with AtkinsRéalis and C2AE having already collaborated successfully on several projects together in the past.

"At AtkinsRéalis, our people are our greatest strength, and partnerships like this are built on trust," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals of AtkinsRéalis. "We have seen firsthand the strength of C2AE's team and the alignment of our values through past collaborations. This acquisition is rooted in mutual respect, a shared people-first culture, and a joint commitment to delivering world-class services to the Upper Midwest."

