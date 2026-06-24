ATLANT 3D, A*STAR IMRE and NAMIC Sign MoU to Advance AI-Driven Materials Discovery in Singapore

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLANT 3D, the A*STAR Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (A*STAR IMRE), and the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), a national platform hosted by A*STAR, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the establishment of an Advanced Materials Development Hub ("A-HUB") in Singapore.

ATLANT 3D, A*STAR IMRE, and NAMIC sign an MoU to advance AI-driven materials discovery in Singapore.

The partnership aims to combine ATLANT 3D's proprietary Direct Atomic Layer Processing (DALP®) technology with A*STAR IMRE's materials engineering expertise and NAMIC's additive manufacturing and ecosystem development capabilities. The parties will explore applications in AI-driven materials discovery for advanced packaging, silicon photonics, and semiconductor manufacturing.

A-HUB Singapore is intended to support high-throughput materials synthesis, autonomous materials discovery, and accelerated technology development, enable novel innovation projects with industry partners, and strengthen Singapore's sovereign advanced manufacturing infrastructure and materials innovation ecosystem.

"Singapore is a global front-runner in the industrial-scale adoption of advanced materials and next-gen manufacturing technologies," said Dr. Maksym Plakhotnyuk, CEO & Founder of ATLANT 3D. "By combining ATLANT 3D's DALP® technology with A*STAR IMRE's world-class materials expertise and NAMIC's innovation ecosystem, we will create the world's first high-throughput materials innovation foundry for advanced applications in semiconductors, silicon photonics, and advanced packaging technologies."

"Through this collaboration with ATLANT 3D, we are bringing cutting-edge atomic layer processing capabilities into our materials development workflow, enabling us to accelerate the discovery and optimisation of functional thin film materials," said Prof. Loh Xian Jun, Executive Director of A*STAR IMRE. "Combining ATLANT 3D's expertise in advanced deposition technology with A*STAR IMRE's deep materials science capabilities and world-class characterisation infrastructure strengthens our ability to translate research into practical outcomes for Singapore's advanced manufacturing industry."

"The next frontier for humanity will require breakthroughs in materials with superior properties enabled by digital closed-loop additive processes," said Dr. Ho Chaw Sing, Chief Executive Officer of NAMIC and Executive Director of A*STAR Science and Engineering Research Council. "A-HUB envisions to be a shared platform bringing research, industry and ecosystem partners closer together to accelerate super-materials from lab to factory floor, strengthening Singapore's position as a global hub in next-generation materials and advanced manufacturing."

For the full press release, please click here: https://atlant3d.com/atlant3d-astar-namic/

Learn more about ATLANT 3D at www.atlant3d.com.

Learn more about Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) at www.a-star.edu.sg.

Learn more about NAMIC at https://namic.sg.

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SOURCE ATLANT 3D