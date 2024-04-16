Atlanta-Area Tennis Superstar Joe Perdue Playing Better Then Ever After Knee Replacement from Dr. Richard Berger

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After fighting his way back from severe knee arthritis followed by knee replacement, world-ranked doubles tennis player and Atlanta-area native Joe Perdue is setting his sights higher than ever.

World-renowned Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and Rush University Medical Center (PRNewsfoto/Dr. Richard Berger)

Perdue and doubles partner Oren Motevassel were ranked number one in the world for the last couple of years. But Perdue was sidelined with knee pain and struggled to stay in the game. After cortisone, stem cell and Platelet-Rich Plasma injections were unsuccessful, Perdue was told a knee replacement was inevitable. He found Richard Berger, M. D., Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Chicago, world-renowned for his minimally invasive hip and knee replacements resulting in a quick and effective recovery for patients.

Perdue was hesitant about the procedure. "I was concerned I wouldn't return to tennis at the same level. But I did research and learned that Dr. Berger is highly acclaimed for his joint replacement techniques that restore athletes' abilities to play competitive sports."

Dr. Berger has performed more outpatient joint replacements than any other U.S. orthopedic surgeon. Equipped with a mechanical engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he designed specialized instruments and implants and avoids cutting muscle, tendons, or ligaments during surgery.

"When I 'interviewed' Dr. Berger," says Perdue, "he promised I'd be playing tennis in a few weeks. This sounded unlikely, but his track record of over 27,000 surgeries and total professionalism spoke volumes about him. I decided to move forward."

After undergoing minimally invasive knee replacement, Perdue experienced a quick and effective recovery. "Three and a half weeks after surgery I was back on the court; three weeks after that, we won a national tournament!"

Motevassel adds that Perdue is, "jumping at the net like a gazelle!"

Having received "gold balls" for national tournaments on grass, clay and hard courts, the dynamic duo is setting their sights on a 2025 Grand Slam – winning on all four court surfaces.

"I'm playing better than I did four years ago thanks to Dr. Berger," Perdue admits. "I'm optimistic about our future competitions, and the prospect of adding four more gold balls to my shelf."

Dr. Berger offers the BEST (Berger's Elective Surgical + Telemedicine) Experience allowing patients virtual visits eliminating the time, inconvenience, and expense of traveling for consultations.

