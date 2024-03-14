Houston Marathoner Running Again After Knee Replacement and Paying it Forward to Help Prevent Suicide

Her Physician, Dr. Richard Berger, is Contributing to The Cause

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When marathon runner Caryn Honig could not walk without pain, she was told she needed a knee replacement, and her running days were most likely over.

But Honig wouldn't take "no" for an answer and searched for a doctor who would perform knee replacement surgery and get her back running again. She found Richard Berger, M.D., a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Chicago, best known for his surgical expertise that limits the cutting of muscles, tendons, and ligaments resulting in a faster and effective recovery.

Dr. Berger "pinky promised" Caryn she would not only run again, but she would also run marathons.

Since her knee replacement in 2021, the University of Houston professor is back running again. But after the unexpected suicide of her father in 2022, she turned her passion for running into a fundraiser to support suicide prevention, education, and awareness programs. The second annual "Poppy's Run for Life 5K & 1K" will take place Sunday, 17, March 2024, at Hennessy Park, 1900 Lyons Avenue, Houston. Proceeds raised will go to suicide prevention programs at Alexander Jewish Family Service and the Montrose Center.

Honig says, "It's amazing to see how many people come together to build a stronger community. I am so thankful for the outpouring of love and support."

As for Honig's personal goal, she has 47 full marathons (2 post knee replacement) under her belt and recently qualified for the coveted Boston Marathon, which she will run in 2025 wearing a Poppy's Run shirt. "I thank Dr. Berger for giving me back my ability to run and for sponsoring the race so we can pay it forward and help save lives."

For more information or to sign up for the race go to: www.poppysrunforlife.com

About Dr. Berger

Patients fly in from all over the world to get hip or knee replacements from Dr. Berger. Since 50 percent of his patients are from out of town, he offers an unparalleled concierge telehealth program for hip and knee replacement patients. With Berger's Elective Surgical + Telemedicine (BEST) Experience, patients can do pre- and post-surgical virtual consultations. The BEST experience is more convenient and a time and cost saver since patients only travel to Chicago for surgery. For more information on Dr. Berger: www.outpatienthipandknee.com or call 312-432-2557.

