ATLANTA-BASED CHICKEN SALAD CHICK RANKS NO. 3 ON FAST CASUAL'S 2026 TOP 100 MOVERS & SHAKERS LIST

National expansion, menu innovation and community initiatives solidify brand's industry-leading position

ATLANTA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it has once again earned national recognition as one of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Coming in at No. 3 in this year's rankings, the brand is celebrating its 11th appearance on the list and sixth consecutive year in the top three.

The annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list honors the most forward‑thinking brands redefining the industry through menu innovation, franchise development, technological advancements, and notable leadership. This year, Chicken Salad Chick was recognized for its strategic growth, as the brand celebrated a landmark 300th restaurant opening in Melbourne, Florida, signed new development deals to expand westward in Nevada and Utah, and grew its footprint to 22 states by debuting in Kansas. For menu innovation, the chain successfully launched two new items: the seasonal Maui Mama LTO – made with pineapple, bacon, and jalapeño – and the decadent Red Velvet Cake. Beyond the menu, Chicken Salad Chick focused on community giving, raising significant funds for childhood cancer through its annual Cookies for a CURE campaign in September and "Giving Card" initiative held in November and December, reinforcing the brand's mission-driven culture.

"We are incredibly proud to rank among the top three brands on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for the sixth year in a row," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and franchise partners, who are committed to bringing Chicken Salad Chick's fresh, scratch-made food and infamous Southern hospitality to the communities we serve. Our continued growth and innovation reflect the potential of our business model and support our mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives and Serve Others' nationwide."

The Top 100 Movers & Shakers list serves as a pulse check for the fast casual landscape, spotlighting brands and leaders that not only keep pace with the market but embrace change and innovation. Chicken Salad Chick received its ranking during the annual Movers & Shakers Award Gala on May 17, held during the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. The event was hosted and organized in partnership with Winsight, LLC, a division of Informa. Exact rankings were not revealed prior to the event.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to build strong momentum, with more than 335 restaurants across 22 states and plans to enter multiple new states this year, including Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, and West Virginia. The brand's intentional approach to growth, focused on thoughtful franchise owner selection and strategic site placement, has positioned it for long-term success in both existing and emerging markets.

For more information about Chicken Salad Chick, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 335 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick