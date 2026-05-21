CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ADDS PALM COAST RESTAURANT TO ITS EXPANDING FLORIDA LINEUP

Fast‑casual concept celebrating June 2 grand opening with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a brand-new restaurant located at 5650 East Hwy 100 in Palm Coast. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, June 2, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, June 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, June 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board!** Thursday, June 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Tumbler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Tumbler!*** Friday, June 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Grey Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Grey Tote Bag!** Saturday, June 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will win a FREE Scoop Bounceback Card!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Palm Coast is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners, Darin and Lyndsey Melvin. The husband-and-wife duo have acquired a total of seven Chicken Salad Chick locations across Florida, including the Tallahassee locations. Palm Coast will be the second restaurant they'll be opening from the ground up, shortly after opening in Lake City in April.

"We're thrilled to open our second Chicken Salad Chick location and continue growing with the brand," said Darin Melvin, owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Palm Coast. "Opening our first restaurant has been such a rewarding experience, and we're proud to bring that same commitment of quality food and exceptional service to the Palm Coast community. We're excited to become part of the community and look forward to contributing to Palm Coast's local dining scene."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Palm Coast restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Expanding Chicken Salad Chick's presence in Florida continues to be exciting for us," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Palm Coast is a city we're thrilled to become a part of. With its beautiful coastal setting, growing population, and welcoming community, it reflects many of the values that define the Chicken Salad Chick experience. We're confident this new location will quickly become a favorite local dining spot, and we look forward to introducing even more guests across Florida to our brand."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Melvins and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Palm Coast, the restaurant will be raising money for CURE Childhood Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.

Chicken Salad Chick of Palm Coast will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Palm Coast restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 335 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick