ATLANTA-BASED RIA BIP WEALTH ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FROM CONSTELLATION WEALTH CAPITAL

This strategic partnership adds resourcing to BIP's organic growth trajectory, while accelerating its acquisition strategy

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Atlanta with over $5.5B in assets under management has partnered with Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) to receive a strategic investment to support BIP's continued growth. Recently named to Financial-Planning.com's 2025 Top 150 RIA Fee-only Firms List, as well as the top 3 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 Best Places to Work List for medium-sized companies, BIP Wealth focuses on holistic wealth management and sophisticated planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional clients, and corporate retirement plans. CWC is a partner to growing wealth management firms and known for its flexible, long-term, minority investments. CWC's deep advisory focus supports the partner firm's management team scale effectively, while preserving independence.

CWC's investment builds upon BIP Wealth's foundational excellence in client service and advisor support. BIP gained $725M in new organic assets under management in 2025 and expects to exceed that benchmark in 2026, in part supported by CWC's strategic advisory efforts. Additionally, CWC's investment will provide BIP with capital to further partner with successful wealth management firms and broaden BIP's impact in the Southeast and beyond.

"We want to offer our client-first, servant leadership model to other firms looking for a solution. Whether a founder is looking for help with their succession plan or wanting to fuel their next stage of growth, we want to partner with like-minded people," shared Bill Harris, CFP®, Co-Founder & CEO of BIP Wealth. "This partnership with CWC will open new doors of growth in our business that will benefit our clients and our entire team. We have a lot to offer with our deep expertise in private investments and advanced planning capabilities with Estate Planning and Tax Professionals on our team. I'm excited about the future of where BIP Wealth is headed as we continue to grow."

Announced in 2024, BIP's acquisition strategy complements its strong organic growth by partnering with culturally-aligned, service-first firms and founders. With more than $1.2B of assets under management added via two new partnerships—The Money Advisor Group in 2024 and Prehmus Financial in 2025—BIP expects CWC's investment will accelerate its inorganic growth pipeline. Chase Corporate Advisory's Jeff Singh represented BIP Wealth throughout the process to determine the best capital partner on a go-forward basis and made the initial introduction between BIP and CWC.

"At the end of the day, we want to partner with people who value what we do. We're looking for people who are fiduciaries first and respect our values," reiterated Bill Harris. "Our unique investment platform empowers advisors who want flexibility in the portfolio management and planning process. I want to extend our value proposition to advisors not just in the Southeast, but to select other centers of innovation around the country."

One thing that's clear is that BIP will continue to be highly selective, yet competitive, as they pursue firms to partner with who share a similar cultural alignment. BIP wants to be the partner of choice for RIAs looking to accelerate growth and expand solutions for clients, while being part of a collaborative culture.

"When we look for qualities in a firm to partner with, the BIP Wealth team checked all the boxes," expressed Karl Heckenberg, President & Managing Partner of Constellation Wealth Capital. "It's important to us to partner with people who value partnership and client service. Seeing their impressive organic growth and dedication to clients, we knew we wanted to link arms and help support the growth of the BIP Wealth platform in the future."

BIP Wealth maintains 5 offices: Atlanta, Alpharetta, Columbus, and Peachtree Corners, GA, and Nashville, TN, while serving clients across the country.

About BIP Wealth

BIP Wealth is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with over $5.5B in assets under management, which include high-net-worth individuals and families. BIP Wealth is a wealth creation engine that integrates holistic wealth management and financial planning with public market investing and private market opportunities. Founded in 2007, BIP Wealth operates in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Columbus, and Peachtree Corners, GA, and Nashville, TN. Find more information about BIP Wealth on LinkedIn and at bipwealth.com.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions, and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms. CWC leverages its deep industry experience and relationships for the benefit of its partner firms. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com.

