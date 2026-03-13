Atlanta Beltline Arboretum Becomes the World's Longest Linear Arboretum

The 12.44-mile botanical collection adds to Atlanta's growing list of world-class recognitions, positioning the city as an enticing destination for travelers

ATLANTA, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Beltline Arboretum stands as the world's longest linear arboretum, marking a global milestone in urban greening, ecological restoration and sustainable redevelopment. The 12.44-mile botanical collection is redefining how cities integrate nature, infrastructure and public space. As new sections of the Atlanta Beltline open, the arboretum continues to grow, reaching 16.7 miles of trail by summer 2026 and progressing toward completion of the full 22-mile loop by 2030.

The Atlanta Beltline Arboretum along the Atlanta Beltline Northeast Trail - Segment 2. (Photo Credit: Erin Sintos)

The Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest urban redevelopment projects in the United States, repurposing 22 miles of historic freight rail corridors into a citywide network of trails, parks and public spaces that connect Atlanta's neighborhoods. By the time Atlanta hosts FIFA World Cup 26™ matches in Atlanta this July, more than 16 miles of continuous mainline trail will be complete, linking directly to over 400 acres of parks, 33 miles of connected greenways and one of the largest temporary art exhibits in the Southeast.

This designation adds to Atlanta's growing list of world-class attractions, including the world's busiest airport, the largest aquarium in the United States and now the world's longest continuous linear arboretum—further establishing the city as a global destination as it prepares to host World Cup matches in 2026.

This project reflects a 20-year partnership between Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Trees Atlanta, which has guided the planting and stewardship of the arboretum along the Beltline's 22-mile rail-to-trail redevelopment. Nearly 13 miles of mainline trail are currently complete, with final segments anticipated by 2030. Along the corridor, hundreds of thousands of trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers form a living showcase of Atlanta's renowned tree canopy in an urban setting.

"One thing that defines the Beltline is the intentional selection of trees, shrubs and grasses along the trail. The trees provide needed shade and respite for trail users and act as lungs to clean our city air," said Clyde Higgs, president & CEO Atlanta Beltline, Inc. "As we celebrate our 20th year and prepare to welcome FIFA World Cup visitors in 2026 with even more miles of trail, the arboretum highlights how urban redevelopment can showcase biodiversity and ecosystem restoration. We're proud that as we connect more than 45 neighborhoods, we're doing it not just with trails but also with an ecological corridor of native Georgia plants, creating an urban oasis where people can relax and see birds, butterflies and other species attracted to this habitat."

The 60-acre arboretum links directly to more than 400 acres of parks, 13.6 miles of mainline trail and 11 miles of connector trails creating a growing network of connected greenspaces adjacent to the Beltline, often described as an "emerald necklace." Together, this trail network expands access to nature and the benefits of trees in the heart of Atlanta for residents and trail users across more than 45 neighborhoods adjacent to the Beltline.

The Beltline Arboretum emphasizes sustainable landscape management and urban ecosystem restoration, showcasing both native and climate-adapted non-native species that thrive in Georgia. A key component of a healthy ecosystem is diversity, and the Beltline Arboretum reflects this with more than 647 unique tree and woody shrub species and cultivars across 106 genera. Trees Atlanta also has planted over 700,000 native plants, including grasses and wildflowers, along the Beltline.

"Trees are iconic to Atlanta's identity, and Georgia is special in its incredible diversity of plants and trees," said Greg Levine, executive director of Trees Atlanta. "The Atlanta Beltline Arboretum is an important part of Atlanta's urban forest and brings attention to the benefits of trees for the health and well-being of people, wildlife, and the natural environment. Our 20-year collaboration has built a unique botanical garden that demonstrates how trees and greenspaces improve where we live."

First accredited by ArbNet in 2016, the Beltline Arboretum maintains a "Level II" status, recognizing institutions with significant plant collections and professional arboricultural capacity.

Free, guided walking tours of the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum are available through Trees Atlanta. For more information about the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum visit here. Media assets are available here.

About Atlanta Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline is the 22-mile rail-to-trail project that is transforming Atlanta's neighborhoods, one mile at a time. The Beltline's vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. With an additional 11 miles of connector trails, the Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States. In partnership with local communities and organizations, the Beltline is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing, vibrant public spaces, and community-focused programs that promote health and wellness, resident retention, volunteerism, and advocacy along the corridor. Atlanta Beltline, Inc. is the official implementation agency for the Atlanta Beltline and collaborates with Atlanta Beltline Partnership, the foundation that raises private and philanthropic funds and delivers community programs that are fully supported by donor contributions. For more information, please visit www.beltline.org or follow on social media at @atlantabeltline.

About Trees Atlanta

Trees Atlanta is a nonprofit community group that protects and improves Atlanta's urban forest by planting, conserving, and educating. With volunteers and partners, Trees Atlanta plants over 9,000 trees every year (including helping to design, install, and maintain the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum), improves forested land by removing invasive species and restoring the native plant ecology of the area, and educates youth and adults through classroom lessons and hands-on training. Since 1985, Trees Atlanta has planted over 180,000 trees across metro Atlanta to ensure environmental, social, and economic benefits of trees are available and abundant for the health and well-being of all communities.

Trees Atlanta is a trusted leader in organizing and demonstrating stewardship of our urban tree canopy. To volunteer and to learn more about the organization, please visit: treesatlanta.org.

