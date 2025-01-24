Atlanta CEO Receives Official Cabinet-Level Advisor Nomination from Trump Administration

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com and former candidate for State Senate in Georgia, has been selected as a Cabinet-Level Advisor for President Donald J. Trump. This prestigious opportunity recognizes Gargiulo's leadership, business acumen, and commitment to addressing the critical challenges facing American citizens in today's digital age.

Michael Gargiulo Meets with President Trump in Atlanta, Georgia.

"It is an incredible honor to assist President Trump and his Cabinet in carrying out the President's vision for cybersecurity and the Internet as a whole in this advisory role," Gargiulo stated. "The chance to contribute to America at the highest level is a profound distinction. We are deeply committed to serving the people, advocating for freedom, and fighting for those who cannot protect themselves."

Gargiulo met with President Trump in Atlanta, Georgia and prayed with him days before the 2024 election. His nomination follows his impactful campaign for the State Senate in 2024, where his platform focused on supporting law enforcement, lowering taxes, economic opportunity, improving schools, cybersecurity, and eliminating unnecessary regulation. In 2020, Gargiulo also became a Presidential Advisory Board Member to the Republican National Party.

A Proven Advocate for Digital Security and Innovation

Under Gargiulo's leadership, VPN.com has become one of the most recognized brands in digital security, providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses and families navigating the growing complexities of the Internet.

Gargiulo's expertise in these areas has been recognized by top-tier publications like Forbes and Entrepreneur.com, where he has written extensively on branding, security, domain name acquisitions, and strategies.

His nomination aligns with the administration's focus on elevating leaders who bring practical, results-oriented perspectives to the federal government. In the Cabinet-Level Advisor role, Gargiulo will join other entrepreneurs, like Elon Musk, in an opportunity to address challenges at the intersection of technology, national security, and economic growth.

A Vision for the Future

Reflecting on this nomination, Gargiulo shared how he plans to support President Trump's vision for America's future. "Our country faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges, particularly around cybersecurity, space and drone travel, critical infrastructure protection, and artificial intelligence. Whether it's protecting consumer privacy, ensuring national security, or fostering innovation, these issues require bold, strategic action. I hope our work continues to help build a stronger, more secure future for all Americans."

Gargiulo's nomination as a Cabinet-Level Advisor is also a testament to his ability to bridge the gap between private-sector innovation and public service. His experience leading VPN.com equips him with the practical expertise needed to address issues that impact Americans' daily lives, from securing sensitive data to creating economic opportunities in underserved communities.

What's Next?

Gargiulo's participation would bring an advisory perspective to President Donald J. Trump's Cabinet, which has focused on leveraging innovation and expertise to deliver results. This comes with the announcement of Project Stargate, a $500 billion plan to become the largest AI infrastructure project in history. President Trump, Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, OpenAI

CEO Sam Altman, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced the project at the White House.

Gargiulo thanked RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and former co-chair Laura Trump. In addition to this nomination, Gargiulo remains committed to his ongoing work at VPN.com and serving Georgia with Senator Colton Moore.

He encourages others to explore resources on serving, freedom, cybersecurity, brand protection, and online innovation which are available through VPN.com and Forbes Technology Council.

About Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo is the founder and CEO of VPN.com, a leader in cybersecurity solutions and in premium domain brokerage . He is a University of Georgia graduate, Eagle Scout, believer in Christ, and member of the Forbes Technology Council. Gargiulo is a passionate advocate for innovation and privacy in the digital age. In 2017 he acquired VPN.com and demonstrated what's possible with the $1 million domain name.

Learn more about him at VPN.com or at https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelvpn/

