Atlanta CRE Finance Leader, Thomas Rowe, Joins ECI Group as CFO

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI), a leading multifamily real estate firm, announces that veteran Atlanta commercial real estate executive Thomas Rowe has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Rowe brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience spanning real estate development, construction, and public-sector finance to ECI's executive team as the company continues its growth throughout the US. Rowe steps into the role as current CFO Ben Engel retires from the position after guiding ECI's robust growth and expansion over the past 10 years.

"Thomas is a proven financial strategist who has helped build one of the most respected development platforms in the Southeast, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the ECI team", said ECI Group CEO, Seth R. Greenberg. "His track record structuring billions of dollars in capital, scaling high-performing finance organizations, and partnering with executive leadership to drive growth makes him the right leader for ECI as we continue to build on our momentum in the multifamily industry."

"I have long admired ECI Group's reputation for disciplined growth and its commitment to building high-quality communities throughout the US," said Rowe. "I am excited to join Seth and the entire ECI team and look forward to helping the company strengthen its capital strategy and financing infrastructure as it enters its next chapter of growth."

Rowe joins ECI after serving more than a decade as Chief Financial Officer at SJC Ventures, one of the nation's largest developers of Whole Foods Market-anchored projects. At SJC, he directed financial strategies for more than $1.4 billion in ground-up development spanning over 3.1 million square feet of retail, multifamily, and mixed-use developments. Prior to SJC Ventures, Rowe spent five years as the Deputy CFO at Invest Atlanta/The Atlanta Development Authority. After graduating from the University of Richmond, Rowe started his professional path in public accounting and has served in various other senior finance positions over the course of his career.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

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SOURCE ECI Group